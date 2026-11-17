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Tether Capital announced a $15 million investment in Brazilian fintech Nomad on Nov. 16, aiming to expand access to dollar-based financial services and international payments.

Nomad customers could gain access to Tether's dollar-pegged USDT and gold-backed XAUT through the fintech's platform.

Investment Opens Door to USDT and Tether Gold Integration

Tether's official announcement clears that the investment creates an opportunity to explore adding USDT and Tether Gold (XAUT) to Nomad's platform.

USDT is Tether's dollar-pegged stablecoin, while XAUT is backed by physical gold. Potential integrations could give Brazilian customers additional ways to access dollar-denominated and gold-backed assets alongside Nomad's existing financial services.

Tether did not disclose the size or terms of any ownership stake, Nomad's valuation or a timetable for introducing the tokens. The announcement identifies possible integrations rather than confirming that either product is available through Nomad.

Nomad Serves More Than 3.8 Million Customers

Nomad provides Brazilians with access to US dollar accounts, international money transfers, debit cards and investments in overseas financial markets. Its services are designed to help customers hold dollars and manage money outside Brazil.

Nomad's company profile states that the fintech serves more than 3.8 million customers and manages approximately R$7 billion in investment assets. The company also reports $10 billion in spending through its debit card.

Nomad is not itself a bank. It works with banking and financial services partners to provide US dollar accounts, currency conversion and investment products. That existing distribution network could help Tether reach customers who use conventional financial services rather than cryptocurrency exchanges.

Investment Extends Tether's Expansion in Brazil

Tether Capital is Tether's El Salvador-based investment arm, deploying capital across financial services, artificial intelligence, energy and other sectors. The Nomad investment adds another Brazilian financial services company to Tether's regional expansion efforts.

In its announcement, Tether cited figures from Brazil's Federal Revenue Service indicating that stablecoins accounted for approximately 80% of reported cryptoasset trading volume in 2025.

The investment follows Tether's $20 million financing commitment to Mercado Bitcoin announced in July. That agreement focused on expanding tokenization, payments and other blockchain-based financial services across Latin America.