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AI Overview Expand Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 27-28 meeting show almost all officials expect further rate increases; rates were held at 3.75%-4.00%.

Two officials dissented in favour of an immediate 25 basis point hike; core PCE inflation was estimated at 3.1% for September.

The minutes flag forced-selling risks in market stress but do not single out Bitcoin or crypto; the next meeting is Dec. 8-9.

Federal Reserve minutes released on Nov. 18 showed nearly all policymakers expected further interest-rate increases, reinforcing a restrictive outlook as Bitcoin faced renewed selling pressure.

The October meeting ended with rates unchanged at 3.75%–4.00%. The minutes revealed deeper discussions about inflation, additional tightening and risks to financial stability.

Fed Officials Expect More Tightening Despite October Pause

The minutes of the October 27–28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting stated that almost all participants judged that additional rate increases would likely be appropriate under their baseline economic forecasts.

The committee voted 10-2 to maintain the federal funds target range at 3.75%–4.00%. Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack dissented, preferring an immediate increase of 25 basis points.

Most participants supported holding rates steady to assess incoming economic information. However, some argued that inflation remained too high and that delaying further tightening could make bringing prices under control more difficult.

A couple of officials also cleared that an increase larger than 25 basis points could deserve consideration at the December meeting if incoming inflation data proved unfavorable.

The Fed's staff estimated September headline personal consumption expenditures inflation at 3.6%, with core inflation at 3.1%. Both remained above the central bank's 2% target.

Bitcoin Investors Face Continued Rate Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve released the minutes at 2:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 18, equivalent to 19:00 UTC. The disclosure provided investors with further details about policymakers' willingness to maintain restrictive monetary conditions.

Bitcoin had already faced selling pressure before the release. Higher policy rates increase borrowing costs and make interest-bearing assets more competitive with investments that do not generate regular income, including Bitcoin. They can also affect financing costs for institutional cryptocurrency positions and leveraged trading strategies.

The Fed's financial-market review found that futures prices around the October meeting reflected a high probability of another quarter-point increase by year-end. That pricing reflected expectations around the October meeting, rather than immediately before the November release.

Fed Flags Forced Selling Risks During Market Stress

The minutes also described financial-stability vulnerabilities involving elevated asset valuations, hedge fund leverage and growing debt associated with artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Fed staff examined scenarios in which falling asset prices could force investment funds to liquidate holdings to meet redemptions or reduce leverage. Such selling could amplify market disruption during severe financial stress.

These observations concerned the broader financial system rather than a specific warning about cryptocurrency markets. The report did not identify Bitcoin, crypto exchanges or stablecoin issuers as the source of the vulnerabilities.

Several officials also questioned whether supervisory data fully captured banks' indirect exposures to nonbank financial institutions, including private credit funds.

The Fed's next scheduled policy meeting is December 8–9. Officials said future decisions would depend on incoming economic data, inflation developments and the balance of risks rather than a predetermined rate path.