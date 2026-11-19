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AI Overview Expand Upbit announced Bitcoin and USDT markets for Starknet (STRK), EigenCloud (EIGEN), Talus (US) and Request (REQ).

Trading is scheduled to open between 08:00 UTC and 09:30 UTC on Nov. 19.

Each token is supported on one network only: Starknet, Ethereum or Sui.

Upbit has scheduled four new listings on Nov. 19, giving Starknet (STRK), EigenCloud (EIGEN), Talus (US) and Request (REQ) pairs against Bitcoin and USDT. The first market opens at 08:00 UTC and the last at 09:30 UTC.

The tokens cover a zero-knowledge network, a verifiable-cloud platform, an on-chain AI project and a payments protocol. Each one is supported on a single network, so deposits need to match it.

Four Openings Are Staggered from 08:00 to 09:30 UTC

Upbit posted the notice at 06:43 UTC on Nov. 19. Trading in STRK is scheduled for 08:00 UTC, EIGEN for 08:30 UTC, US for 09:00 UTC and REQ for 09:30 UTC, each on the BTC and USDT markets.

Deposits and withdrawals are set to open ahead of trading: within one hour of the notice for STRK, within 1.5 hours for EIGEN and within 2 hours for US and REQ. Upbit said an opening can be postponed if a token does not reach a certain level of liquidity once transfers begin.

After each opening, purchase orders are restricted for about 5 minutes. For about 2 hours, only limit orders are accepted.

Each Token Is Supported on One Network

Starknet is the network for STRK, Ethereum for EIGEN and REQ, and Sui for Talus. Upbit said deposits and withdrawals through any other network are not supported.

Transfers into Upbit also have to come from an exchange on its list of approved virtual asset service providers, or from a personal wallet that has passed ownership verification.

What the Four Projects Do

Starknet is a zero-knowledge layer 2 network built to scale Ethereum, as covered when Starknet and Sui pushed compliant privacy. Its STRK token pays network fees and is used for staking and governance.

EigenCloud grew out of the EigenLayer restaking protocol and now offers services such as EigenDA for data availability. The EIGEN token is used for staking.

Talus is on-chain AI infrastructure on Sui that supports the execution and verification of autonomous agents. Its US token settles workflow fees and is used for staking and governance.

Request is a decentralized payment infrastructure that handles payment requests, settlement checks and bulk payouts. Its REQ token is used for burns that follow network usage.

Source: Upbit announcement