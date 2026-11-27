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AI Overview Expand The European Banking Authority warned on Nov. 25 that DeFi lending could offer a way around MiCA's ban on paying interest to stablecoin holders.

It asks the European Commission to weigh extra rules for crypto firms that give customers access to DeFi lending, such as suitability checks and leverage limits.

These are policy options for now, not new requirements crypto companies must follow.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has warned that decentralized finance (DeFi) services could provide a way around European Union restrictions on paying interest to stablecoin holders.

In a report published on Nov. 25, the banking regulator urged the European Commission to assess whether cryptocurrency companies providing customers with access to DeFi lending should face additional regulatory requirements.

DeFi Lending Raises Questions About MiCA's Interest Restrictions

Under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), issuers of e-money tokens (EMTs), which track the value of a single official currency, cannot pay interest to token holders. The prohibition also applies to crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) providing services related to these tokens.

Article 50 of MiCA extends that restriction to rewards, discounts and other benefits linked to how long customers hold an EMT. Similar restrictions apply to asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) under Article 40.

However, cryptocurrency lending and borrowing fall outside MiCA's existing regulatory scope, as do services provided entirely through decentralized infrastructure without intermediaries.

Users can supply stablecoins to lending protocols and earn returns funded by borrowers’ interest payments. However, the source of those returns does not by itself establish that an arrangement falls outside MiCA’s interest prohibition. The EBA flags potential circumvention where regulated providers facilitate access to these strategies.

The EBA is particularly concerned about regulated cryptocurrency companies marketing access to these protocols as a way for customers to earn returns on their stablecoin holdings.

Crypto Platforms Could Face Additional Customer Protection Requirements

The banking authority wants the European Commission to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of additional requirements for companies facilitating access to DeFi lending.

Potential measures include suitability assessments to determine whether lending products are appropriate for individual customers. Companies could also face stronger risk disclosure requirements and limits on the leverage available through their platforms.

Another option is introducing a certification framework for decentralized lending protocols.

The EBA identifies several risks for consumers, including loan defaults, collateral liquidations and software vulnerabilities. Customers may also have limited access to compensation or complaint-handling mechanisms when something goes wrong.

These measures remain policy options rather than new requirements that cryptocurrency companies must implement.

Regulators Examine Access to Unauthorized Stablecoins

The EBA is also concerned that decentralized platforms allow European consumers to access stablecoins that lack authorization under MiCA.

The report identifies USDC as the most widely used MiCA-regulated e-money token across the decentralized exchanges and lending protocols examined. Meanwhile, Tether's USDT dominates among the other selected stablecoins.

One potential restriction would prevent regulated cryptocurrency companies from facilitating DeFi borrowing and lending involving tokens that require MiCA authorization but have not obtained it.

Such a measure would affect services offered through regulated intermediaries rather than establish a general prohibition on holding stablecoins in personal wallets.

The EBA first outlined these regulatory options in its September response to the European Commission's MiCA review. It plans to continue monitoring stablecoin activity across decentralized financial markets throughout 2027, providing further evidence to inform potential regulatory changes.