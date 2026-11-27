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AI Overview Expand The UK's FCA is reportedly planning tighter DeFi rules that would stop regulated crypto platforms from executing retail trades through DeFi services.

The regulator cites money laundering concerns after October's $6.3 billion Binance hack and how fast stolen crypto moves through decentralized exchanges.

Coinbase and Aave Labs push back, arguing the plan removes a regulated route for UK users rather than banning DeFi itself.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is reportedly planning tighter restrictions on decentralized finance (DeFi), potentially preventing regulated cryptocurrency exchanges from executing retail trades through decentralized platforms.

The regulator has cited money laundering concerns following October's $6.3 billion Binance hack. Industry representatives from Coinbase and Aave Labs have challenged the approach, warning that it could limit access to financial services through regulated businesses.

UK Crypto Platforms Could Face Restrictions on DeFi Access

The FCA published two consultations on Oct. 21 addressing how decentralized financial services and cryptocurrency technology providers would fit within Britain's upcoming regulatory framework.

The proposed DeFi guidance examines operational resilience and financial crime prevention, including how regulated companies should manage risks when interacting with decentralized protocols.

FCA officials said that the regulated cryptocurrency trading platforms would not be permitted to execute retail trades through DeFi platforms under the planned approach.

The regulator also raised concerns about how quickly criminals can move stolen cryptocurrency through decentralized exchanges, making it more difficult for authorities and token issuers to intervene.

Although the Binance hack occurred at a centralized exchange, the FCA's concerns relate to the subsequent movement of stolen assets through decentralized services.

Coinbase Warns Users Could Lose Regulated Routes Into DeFi

Coinbase argues that restricting regulated businesses from offering DeFi access could undermine the consumer protections the FCA wants to strengthen.

Many decentralized protocols operate through smart contracts without a central operator that could obtain regulatory authorization. If exchanges cannot route customer orders through these protocols, UK investors could lose access to certain services through their existing cryptocurrency accounts.

Katie Harries, Coinbase's head of European policy, told Cointelegraph:

“This isn’t a ban on UK consumers using DeFi; it’s a ban on giving them a regulated route to use it.”

Coinbase argues that regulated intermediaries could help address financial crime and consumer protection concerns by conducting due diligence on protocols and implementing additional safeguards.

Aave Labs Questions Which Technology Providers Need Authorization

Linda Jeng, chief legal and policy officer at Aave Labs, has also asked the FCA to clarify which businesses providing services to decentralized protocols would fall within its regulatory framework.

The distinction is particularly important for businesses that develop software or provide supporting infrastructure without directly handling customer assets or executing transactions.

The FCA's separate regulatory perimeter consultation acknowledges exclusions introduced through amendments to Britain's cryptocurrency legislation. These include certain technical services that merely provide access to third-party services or decentralized protocols.

However, those exclusions do not automatically cover businesses that arrange or execute cryptocurrency transactions on behalf of customers.

Final DeFi Guidance Expected in January 2027

The FCA closed both consultations on Nov. 18 and plans to publish its final guidance in January 2027 after considering industry feedback.

Existing UK cryptocurrency businesses seeking to rely on the saving provision must apply for authorization by Feb. 28, 2027. Subject to the applicable conditions, this allows them to continue providing services if their applications remain undecided when the new regime begins.

Britain's wider cryptocurrency regulatory regime is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 25, 2027. Whether the final guidance will provide a compliant route for regulated exchanges to facilitate retail DeFi transactions remains unresolved.