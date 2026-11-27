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AI Overview Expand Aave Labs launched a feature on Nov. 26 that opens leveraged positions on Aave V4 in a single transaction through Aave Pro.

It works on Ethereum and Avalanche, and Ethereum positions need at least $50 in net equity because of network fees.

Borrowing costs and liquidation risk still apply: a position whose health factor drops below 1 can be partly liquidated.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) developer Aave Labs launched a leverage feature on Nov. 26 that allows users to open leveraged positions on Aave V4 through a single transaction.

The feature is available through Aave Pro on Ethereum and Avalanche. It replaces a previously manual process involving multiple deposits, loans and token swaps, although borrowing costs and liquidation risks remain.

Aave Simplifies the Process of Building Leveraged Positions

Previously, users looking to increase their exposure to a cryptocurrency could deposit it as collateral, borrow another asset, exchange the borrowed funds for more collateral and repeat the process until they reached their desired leverage.

Aave Pro now automates these steps. Users select their collateral, the asset they want to borrow and their desired leverage multiplier before approving the transaction.

For example, a hypothetical position with $1,000 in net equity and 2x leverage would provide $2,000 in asset exposure backed by $1,000 in debt, excluding transaction fees and borrowing costs.

While leverage can increase potential gains, it also magnifies losses relative to the user's original investment.

Ethereum Positions Require at Least $50 in Net Equity

At launch, both the collateral and borrowed asset must also be supported on Aave V3 on the same blockchain, because the feature sources its flash loans there. The resulting leveraged position operates on Aave V4.

Aave Labs confirmed that Ether (ETH) and Tether (USDT) are one supported combination on Ethereum because both assets are available on the network's V3 markets.

Ethereum positions require a minimum of $50 in net equity because network transaction fees can consume a disproportionately large share of smaller investments.

Aave Labs plans to expand support to additional cryptocurrencies and networks. Its announcement does not provide a complete list of supported asset combinations or their maximum leverage multipliers.

Borrowing Costs and Liquidation Risks Still Apply

Before opening a position, users can review the estimated fees and health factor, a measure of how safely their collateral covers their debt. Once a position is active, the Aave Pro dashboard displays its net equity, leverage, profit or loss and health factor. Users can also adjust their leverage without manually rebuilding the entire position.

Aave Labs explained the liquidation threshold in its announcement:

“If a position's health factor drops below 1, part of its collateral can be liquidated.”

Borrowing interest can also reduce a position's profitability over time, even if cryptocurrency prices remain stable.

Although the new interface simplifies position creation, the launch announcement does not quantify potential savings compared with manually building an equivalent position.