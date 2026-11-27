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AI Overview Expand Ethereum core developers scheduled the Glamsterdam upgrade for the Hoodi testnet on Dec. 15 at 19:12 UTC, about seven weeks after the original Oct. 26 date.

At the Nov. 26 consensus meeting, developers agreed to keep EIP-8037's gas-pricing changes for new state despite some contract compatibility concerns.

A mainnet date is not confirmed; developers have called mid-January 2027 the earliest reasonable window.

Ethereum core developers have scheduled the Glamsterdam upgrade for the Hoodi testnet on Dec. 15 at 19:12 UTC, approximately seven weeks after its originally planned Oct. 26 activation.

During the All Core Devs Consensus meeting on Nov. 26, developers reached broad agreement to retain the existing gas-accounting specification despite concerns about compatibility with some smart contracts. A mainnet activation date remains unconfirmed.

Developers Keep Controversial Gas Pricing Changes Intact

At the center of the delay is Ethereum Improvement Proposal 8037 (EIP-8037), which increases the gas cost of creating new state on Ethereum and accounts for that cost separately from regular transaction execution.

State refers to information the blockchain maintains, including account balances, deployed smart contracts and data stored by decentralized applications.

Creating new state consumes storage resources that Ethereum nodes must manage. Charging more for these operations could allow Ethereum to increase its transaction-processing capacity without placing a disproportionately large storage burden on node operators.

However, existing smart contracts may rely on assumptions about how much gas particular operations consume. Changing those costs could interfere with how some contracts execute.

The Ethereum Foundation announced the original Hoodi postponement on Oct. 22 to give developers more time to investigate these compatibility concerns. Execution-layer teams have now reached rough consensus to retain EIP-8037 without further changes, although some concerns about potential contract breakage remain.

Hoodi Becomes the Next Major Test for Glamsterdam

Glamsterdam has been running on Ethereum's Sepolia testnet since Oct. 6. Deploying it on Hoodi will give developers and node operators another environment to assess the upgrade before it reaches the main network.

During the Nov. 26 meeting, developers also agreed to adopt a solution for validating blocks submitted by external builders that avoids further changes to Ethereum's consensus rules. Client development teams were asked to prepare compatible software releases by the beginning of the following week.

As Coin Insider previously reported, developers consider mid-January 2027 the earliest reasonable mainnet activation window, allowing affected applications time to address compatibility issues.

Beyond gas repricing, Glamsterdam introduces changes to how Ethereum builds blocks and processes transactions. These include integrating the separation of block proposers and builders directly into the protocol and introducing block-level access lists that support parallel transaction processing.

Ethereum Developers Debate Prioritizing Quantum Security in Hegotá

With Glamsterdam moving toward its next testnet deployment, developers are also reconsidering priorities for Ethereum's subsequent upgrade, Hegotá.

The discussion focused on Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists (FOCIL), a proposed feature designed to strengthen censorship resistance by making it harder for block builders to exclude valid transactions.

Some developers suggested reducing the scope of FOCIL or removing it from Hegotá's headline features to dedicate more resources to post-quantum security. Others argued that both initiatives could progress in parallel without delaying quantum-resistant cryptography research.

Post-quantum security involves developing cryptographic protections capable of withstanding potential attacks from sufficiently powerful quantum computers.

Developers expect to revisit Hegotá's scope during the next consensus meeting, anticipated around Dec. 10. For now, FOCIL remains a headline feature of the planned upgrade.