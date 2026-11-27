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AI Overview Expand Velocity restored trading on Nov. 26 after fixing a software defect that let its insurance fund be drawn on outside its intended limits.

Existing users can open new positions again, but deposits and new account registrations remain suspended with no reopening date.

Velocity says no user funds were lost and no losses were passed on to depositors or traders.

Solana-based derivatives trading platform Velocity announced on Nov. 26 that it had restored trading after deploying a fix for a software defect affecting its insurance fund.

Existing users can once again open new trading positions, although deposits and new account registrations remain suspended. Velocity clears that no customer funds were lost as a result of the incident.

Insurance Fund Bug Prompted Velocity to Suspend Trading

Velocity discovered the issue on Nov. 25, when developers identified a weakness in the controls governing how its insurance fund could be used. The exchange suspended transaction processing as a precaution while the team investigated and repaired the defect.

Insurance funds play an important role in leveraged cryptocurrency trading. When a trader's position is liquidated and the remaining collateral cannot cover the outstanding debt, an insurance fund can help absorb the shortfall.

Velocity maintains separate insurance funds for eligible collateral markets, supported by staking contributions and a portion of protocol revenue. The defect allowed an insurance fund to be drawn upon outside its intended limits.

In its restoration announcement, reproduced by CoinAlerts, Velocity stated:

“No user funds were lost, and no losses were passed on to depositors or traders.”

The statement did not specify whether the defect resulted in unauthorized withdrawals from the insurance fund or whether any funds needed to be replenished.

Existing Traders Regain Access, but Deposits Remain Suspended

Velocity states that the software fix has been reviewed and deployed. Customers with existing account balances can resume trading, including opening new positions.

However, customers cannot deposit additional funds, and prospective users cannot register new accounts until the restrictions are lifted.

Velocity imposed a separate precautionary suspension of deposits and account registrations in late October following the Binance security incident. It stated that the measure was intended to prevent stolen cryptocurrency from entering its protocol.

Velocity's Latest Fix Follows September Security Review

Velocity emerged from the restructuring of Drift Protocol, which suffered a major security breach in April 2026. The exchange relaunched under its new name in September after rebuilding parts of its trading infrastructure and security controls.

On Sept. 17, Velocity published the results of an external security audit conducted by blockchain security firm OtterSec. The review identified 154 findings, none classified as critical. Velocity cleared that all high-severity findings had been addressed in the deployed software.

However, that audit predates the latest insurance fund defect. Velocity's Nov. 26 statement does not identify an independent security firm involved in reviewing the new fix.

The exchange has yet to announce when deposits and account registrations will reopen.