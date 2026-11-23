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AI Overview Expand US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw about $1.79 billion in net outflows from Nov. 16 to 20, a fourth straight losing week.

BlackRock's IBIT accounted for about $1.37 billion, roughly 76% of the weekly total, per Farside data.

November outflows reached about $4.14 billion, and total ETF net assets fell to about $71.35 billion.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded approximately $1.79 billion in net outflows during November 16–20, extending their withdrawal streak to four consecutive weeks.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for roughly $1.37 billion of the weekly total. November's cumulative net outflows reached approximately $4.14 billion, indicating sustained withdrawals across the investment products.

BlackRock's IBIT Accounts for 76% of Weekly Outflows

Farside Investors' ETF flow dat mentions that the US spot Bitcoin funds began the week with modest net inflows of $7.9 million on November 16. The following four sessions were negative. Withdrawals reached $239.9 million on November 17, $306.5 million on November 18 and $582.3 million on November 19, before increasing to $669.2 million on Friday.

BlackRock's IBIT recorded approximately $1.37 billion in net outflows over the five trading sessions, representing about 76% of the industry's weekly net withdrawals. The fund's largest daily withdrawals occurred toward the end of the week. IBIT lost $541.1 million on Thursday and another $544.7 million on Friday.

Fidelity's FBTC also recorded withdrawals, including $69.3 million on Wednesday and $72.4 million on Friday. Grayscale's GBTC and several smaller funds contributed to the broader negative flows.

The figures show that withdrawals extended beyond BlackRock, although IBIT remained responsible for most of the industry's net decline.

November Bitcoin ETF Outflows Reach $4.14 Billion

The latest weekly result marked the fourth consecutive week of net withdrawals. It was also the largest weekly outflow since the week ending June 26, 2026, reflecting a prolonged reduction in net demand through US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs.

November's cumulative withdrawals reached approximately $4.14 billion through November 20, based on Farside's daily figures. The latest week accounted for roughly 43% of that monthly total.

Meanwhile, total net assets across US spot Bitcoin ETFs stood near $71.35 billion on Friday. That compared with approximately $110 billion in mid-September.

The decline in assets reflects more than investor withdrawals. ETF net asset values also change with Bitcoin's market price, meaning falling asset totals cannot be interpreted entirely as capital leaving the funds.

Sustained Withdrawals Point to Weaker ETF Demand

The four-week streak shows sustained net redemptions through US spot Bitcoin ETFs. It does not reveal the motivations of individual investors or their exposure elsewhere.

However, fund flows do not establish whether investors are exiting Bitcoin altogether. Some institutions may be adjusting hedges, reallocating holdings or changing their exposure through other trading venues.

Daily ETF flow data also measures net creations and redemptions, not direct cryptocurrency exchange sales. The withdrawals therefore cannot independently explain Bitcoin's broader price decline.