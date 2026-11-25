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AI Overview Expand XRP Ledger order-book volume rose 26% in Q3 2026 to about 4.51 million XRP a day, according to Evernorth research.

The ten busiest accounts drove 65% of that volume, up from 48% in Q2, while the number of trading accounts roughly halved in a year.

AMM pools fell to 13% of exchange volume from 38%, while tokenized assets excluding stablecoins grew 34% to about $5 billion.

Trading volume on the XRP Ledger's order book increased 26% in the third quarter of 2026, but fewer accounts are participating in the market. The ten busiest accounts generated 65% of order-book volume, up from 48% in Q2. Evernorth is a Ripple-backed XRP treasury company.

XRP Ledger Trading Volume Rises as Participation Shrinks

Daily order-book trading volume averaged 4.51 million XRP between July and September, compared with approximately 3.57 million XRP in the second quarter. Trading volume was also around 2.8 times higher than a year earlier, when the ten busiest accounts represented just 33% of the total.

The ten leading accounts generated approximately 2.93 million XRP in daily trading volume during Q3, compared with 1.71 million XRP in Q2.

Meanwhile, combined daily volume among the remaining accounts fell from 1.86 million XRP to 1.58 million XRP. The comparison uses the ten most active accounts in each quarter, rather than tracking the same addresses over time.

The number of accounts trading through the order book has roughly halved over the past year. Separately, Daily swaps fell 37% during Q3 while average swap size increased from 19 XRP to approximately 35 XRP. Account counts do not necessarily represent unique traders, since one participant can control multiple addresses.

Higher Trading Volume Does Not Guarantee Better Liquidity

Evernorth believes the concentration is consistent with professional trading activity, including market makers that regularly buy and sell assets to facilitate transactions.

Evernorth Chief Investment Officer Hugo Jeandesboz explained:

“That's consistent with professional trading, and market makers are part of that picture, not separate from it.”

Professional market makers can improve liquidity by maintaining competitive buy and sell orders. However, repeatedly trading the same assets can also generate substantial volume without a corresponding increase in the number of market participants.

For ordinary traders, the important distinction is whether they can execute orders at competitive prices. A market can record high daily trading volume but still lack sufficient buy or sell orders to accommodate larger transactions without significant price movements.

The available figures do not establish how much trading volume came specifically from market makers or whether execution costs improved during the quarter.

Automated Liquidity Pools Lose Market Share

Trading activity is also shifting between the XRP Ledger's two main exchange mechanisms. Automated market makers (AMMs), which allow users to trade against deposited token reserves, accounted for 13% of exchange volume in Q3, down from 38% a year earlier.

The XRP Ledger integrates its liquidity pools with its native order books. Transactions can draw liquidity from either mechanism or combine both to obtain a better exchange rate.

A declining share of AMM trading volume does not necessarily mean liquidity providers are withdrawing their assets. Trading activity and the amount of capital available in liquidity pools are separate measurements.

Tokenized Assets Continue to Grow on the XRP Ledger

Despite declining order-book participation, other areas of the XRP Ledger expanded during the third quarter.

Evernorth's research put the average value of tokenized assets on the network, excluding stablecoins, at approximately $5 billion, representing a 34% increase from Q2. Meanwhile, Ripple USD (RLUSD) on the network averaged $937 million, up 74% quarter over quarter.

Evernorth sees native lending as another potential source of demand for XRP. The proposed lending protocol remains subject to validator approval and could give institutions additional ways to deploy their XRP holdings directly on the network.