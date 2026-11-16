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AI Overview Expand Luxor said on Nov. 15 that attackers redirected customers' Bitcoin mining power through its Commander platform, affecting just over a dozen accounts.

Luxor patched Commander within two hours, says no data was taken, and pledges full compensation based on what the machines would have earned.

No payout formula, total or payment date has been published; Luxor plans a full incident review.

Luxor Technology stated on Nov. 15 that attackers redirected customers’ Bitcoin mining power through its Commander platform and pledged to compensate affected miners in full. The diversion affected just over a dozen customer accounts.

Luxor Patched Commander Within Two Hours

In its incident statement, Luxor cleared that its internal monitoring alerted on-call engineers to the unauthorized diversion. Within two hours, the team had patched Commander and begun returning affected machines to their original pool settings.

Commander was operating normally by the time it issued the statement and that users did not need to take any action. No data was taken from its systems. Luxor’s mining pool and LuxOS firmware were unaffected.

In separate remarks, Luxor CEO Nick Hansen described the attack as AI-enabled without specifying what role AI played. Luxor did not disclose how many machines were involved or how much computing power was diverted. The company would publish a full incident review.

Why the Pool Change Affected Earnings

Commander gives mining operators one dashboard to monitor equipment across sites and change settings on multiple machines at once. Operators can track each machine’s computing output and power consumption. The pool setting determines where the machines submit their work.

A mining pool combines computing power from multiple operators and credits them for their contributions under its payout rules. When machines are redirected, they can keep running and consuming electricity even though their work no longer counts toward earnings at the intended pool.

Luxor Pledges to Cover Lost Mining Revenue

Luxor would compensate every affected customer based on what their equipment would have earned had it mined normally during the diversion. The commitment applies to the period when the machines were directed to another pool.

The public statement gave no detailed payout formula, total compensation figure or payment date. In his Nov. 15 remarks, Hansen stated that the affected customers would receive further details by email that day.