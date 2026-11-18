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A newly disclosed Core Lightning vulnerability could allow malicious peers to repeatedly crash Bitcoin Lightning Network nodes, potentially leaving payment channels unavailable until operators install security updates.

The Nov. 13 disclosure identifies two related attacks involving duplicate payment-channel identifiers. Both were patched before the technical details became public.

Duplicate Channel Identifiers Could Crash Lightning Nodes

A security advisory published by researcher Nishant Bansal clears that the vulnerability, tracked as LNF-2026-0004, involved two related crash scenarios affecting different Core Lightning versions.

The reconnect attack was fixed in version 26.06.6. The persistent crash involving closed channels affected versions beginning with 25.05 and was fixed in 26.06.8.

The flaw allowed a peer to reuse a Bitcoin transaction output already associated with another Lightning payment channel. Because both channels could receive the same identifier, Core Lightning could encounter conflicting records and terminate unexpectedly.

In the first scenario, a malicious peer could trigger a crash by reconnecting after creating duplicate channel records. The attacker could repeat the disruption without paying an on-chain transaction fee.

The second scenario involved reusing an output from a previously closed channel. Researchers found that triggering another channel closure could leave the affected node repeatedly crashing on startup, even without further attacker activity.

Repeated Crashes Could Interrupt Payments and Channel Monitoring

Core Lightning is software used to operate nodes on Bitcoin's Lightning Network, which processes payments through channels between connected participants.

A node affected by the vulnerability could become unavailable for sending, receiving or routing payments. In the more persistent attack scenario, restarting the software alone would not restore normal operation.

The researchers warned that an offline node could also miss important blockchain events involving its payment channels. These include revoked channel commitments or time-sensitive transactions needed to recover funds.

Such conditions could put funds in other channels at risk, although the advisory does not establish that attackers successfully stole Bitcoin through this vulnerability.

The findings demonstrate a denial-of-service risk involving individual nodes rather than a compromise of Bitcoin's underlying blockchain.

Core Lightning Released Fixes in Two Stages

Core Lightning developers initially addressed the reconnect-related crash in version 26.06.6, released in July. However, that update did not fully resolve the separate crash involving previously closed channels.

The remaining vulnerability was fixed in version 26.06.8, released in September. The changes prevent conflicting channel identifiers and allow nodes to handle certain previously stored duplicate records without crashing.

The Nov. 13 disclosure followed coordinated reporting and testing that began in July. The closed-channel attack was separately reported by a researcher using the handle Crypt-iQ.

Core Lightning maintainers subsequently released version 26.06.10 on Nov. 4, addressing additional security vulnerabilities, including other remote-crash issues. They strongly recommended that node operators upgrade to that release.