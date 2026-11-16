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AI Overview Expand Bitcoin closed near $65,305 on Nov. 15, down 12.4% for the week and logging its sixth straight weekly loss.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.07 billion in net outflows for Nov. 9-13, bringing two-week outflows to about $2.35 billion.

The funds posted outflows on all five trading days, extending their net-outflow streak to seven consecutive sessions.

Bitcoin closed near $65,305 on Nov. 15, logging its sixth straight weekly loss as US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted $1.07 billion in weekly net outflows.

The funds recorded their second consecutive week of billion-dollar withdrawals, bringing their combined net outflows to approximately $2.35 billion over two trading weeks.

Bitcoin Falls 12.4% for the Week

Bitcoin fell to $62,017.90 on Nov. 15 before recovering to close at $65,305.10. Sunday's recovery still left Bitcoin 12.4% below its Nov. 8 close.

Bitcoin had finished the previous week at $74,584.70. The latest decline followed several weeks of falling prices that have erased much of the recovery seen earlier this year.

The cryptocurrency also remained well below its October 2025 record of approximately $126,198. At Sunday's closing price, Bitcoin had lost about 48% of its value from that peak.

The sustained decline has coincided with weaker demand for US-listed Bitcoin investment products. However, ETF withdrawals alone do not explain every price movement, particularly during weekend trading when US stock exchanges are closed.

Bitcoin ETFs Lose $2.35 Billion in Two Weeks

Farside Investors stated that the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.07 billion in net outflows during the Nov. 9–13 trading week. The previous week brought another $1.28 billion in withdrawals, taking the two-week total to roughly $2.35 billion.

The funds posted net outflows on all five trading days of the latest week. Wednesday recorded $299.8 million in withdrawals, followed by another $284.1 million on Thursday.

Friday ended with $185.4 million leaving the funds, extending their net-outflow streak to seven consecutive trading sessions beginning Nov. 5. Across those seven sessions, the funds recorded approximately $1.91 billion in net outflows.

Net flows measure the difference between money entering and leaving the ETFs during each trading session.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for $143.5 million of Friday's net outflows, while Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) recorded the remaining $41.9 million. The other tracked funds recorded no net flows that session.