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AI Overview Expand Galaxy Research found 13F filers held a record 356,491 BTC-equivalent in US-listed Bitcoin ETPs at the end of Q3, after adding 49,229.

Wells Fargo led Q3 additions with 14,636 BTC-equivalent, ahead of Brevan Howard and Bank of America.

The Q3 build-up contrasts with about $3.47 billion in US spot Bitcoin ETF net outflows from Nov. 1 through Nov. 19.

Investment managers reporting US-listed Bitcoin ETP positions increased their holdings by 49,229 BTC-equivalent during the third quarter as stated in Galaxy Research's November 19 analysis of SEC filings.

The additions were worth approximately $4.11 billion at September 30 prices. Wealth-management platforms drove much of the increase, even as US spot Bitcoin ETFs have experienced substantial withdrawals since the quarter ended.

Institutional Bitcoin ETP Holdings Reach Record 356,491 BTC

Galaxy Research's analysis mentions that investment managers reported a record 356,491 BTC-equivalent in US-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded products at the end of September.

Their reported holdings were valued at approximately $29.78 billion, based on filings from 2,166 managers. The number of reporting institutions increased by 191 during the quarter, reversing two consecutive quarters of declines.

The 49,229 BTC-equivalent net addition also exceeded the combined 47,054 BTC-equivalent reduction recorded over the previous three quarters.

Galaxy calculated the quarterly change using fund share counts and each product's underlying Bitcoin exposure. This removes Bitcoin price fluctuations from the measurement, although the $4.11 billion valuation uses quarter-end prices.

The dataset covers 13 Bitcoin investment products, including the over-the-counter Osprey Bitcoin Trust, rather than exclusively exchange-traded funds.

The reported positions represented approximately 27.6% of the Bitcoin held by the covered investment products. Other holders included individual investors, smaller advisory firms and institutions not required to submit Form 13F.

Wells Fargo Adds 14,636 BTC-Equivalent as Wealth Platforms Expand

Wells Fargo recorded the largest increase among reporting institutions, with a net addition calculated by Galaxy at 14,636 BTC-equivalent during Q3. Its reported holdings rose from 15,931 to 30,553 BTC-equivalent, valued at approximately $2.55 billion.

The increase made Wells Fargo the largest reported holder in Galaxy's dataset, ahead of Jane Street and other major financial institutions.

Brevan Howard followed with an increase of 8,606 BTC-equivalent, while Bank of America added 7,201. Millennium Management and Jane Street also increased their reported positions.

Advisors and wealth platforms collectively held 144,307 BTC-equivalent at September 30, accounting for 40.5% of holdings reported by 13F filers.

Galaxy stated that the wealth channel contributed approximately half of the quarter's net increase. Its category includes registered investment advisors, wealth managers, major brokerage platforms and bank-affiliated advisory businesses.

However, holdings reported by these institutions do not necessarily represent investments made with their own corporate capital. Some positions may be managed for clients, while others belong to trading or brokerage operations.

Q3 Accumulation Contrasts With November ETF Withdrawals

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $3.47 billion in cumulative net outflows from the start of November through Nov. 19.

These figures measure different things. Form 13F records qualifying investment managers' holdings at quarter-end, while daily ETF flows track net creations and redemptions across fund products.

The filings also do not reveal every institution's economic exposure. They generally exclude short positions and most derivatives, meaning shares held by market makers or hedge funds may be offset by other trades.

Galaxy's analysis covers positions as of September 30, not current institutional holdings. The next reporting cycle will provide more information about how these managers adjusted their exposure during the subsequent market decline.