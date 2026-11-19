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AI Overview Expand US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $306.5 million in net outflows on Nov. 18, led by BlackRock's IBIT ($148.7 million) and Fidelity's FBTC ($69.3 million), per Farside Investors data.

November net outflows reached about $2.89 billion, with outflows on 11 of the month's first 13 trading sessions; IBIT accounts for about $2.40 billion of that.

ETF outflows measure money leaving the funds, not direct Bitcoin selling on exchanges.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $306.5 million in net outflows on Nov. 18, extending a difficult month for investment products tracking the cryptocurrency.

The latest session brought November's cumulative net outflows to approximately $2.89 billion, with seven funds recording withdrawals.

BlackRock and Fidelity Lead November 18 Withdrawals

Farside Investors' ETF flow data mentioned that the BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded $148.7 million in net outflows during Wednesday's US trading session.

Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) followed with $69.3 million in withdrawals. Together, the two funds accounted for roughly 71% of the day's total net outflows, highlighting their influence on overall ETF demand.

Bitwise's BITB recorded another $36.6 million in outflows, while Grayscale's GBTC lost $20.3 million. ARK 21Shares' ARKB posted $19.3 million in withdrawals, and Grayscale's smaller Bitcoin Mini Trust saw $10.5 million leave.

VanEck's HODL also recorded $1.8 million in outflows. The remaining funds reported zero net flows, meaning no tracked US spot Bitcoin ETF posted a positive figure for the session.

November ETF Withdrawals Approach $2.9 Billion

The November 18 result followed $239.9 million in net outflows on November 17, as stated in Farside's historical figures. That brought combined withdrawals across the two sessions to approximately $546.4 million.

Across the first 13 US trading sessions of November, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows on 11 days. Only November 4 and November 16 produced positive daily totals, showing how limited the month's inflow sessions have been.

IBIT accounted for approximately $2.40 billion of November's net outflows through Nov. 18, equivalent to about 83% of the industry's net total. On Nov. 18 alone, its share was approximately 49%.

ETF Outflows Do Not Equal Direct Exchange Selling

Spot Bitcoin ETF net flows measure the net effect of investment capital entering or leaving fund structures. They are not a direct record of investors selling Bitcoin on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Redemptions can lead to changes in the Bitcoin exposure held by funds, depending on their creation and redemption arrangements. However, the timing and execution of underlying transactions differ from ordinary spot-market trades.

The pattern suggests weaker net demand through US-listed spot Bitcoin investment vehicles during November. However, ETF flow figures alone cannot establish whether investors were reducing their overall Bitcoin exposure or reallocating capital to other products and venues.