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AI Overview Expand Derive confirmed on Nov. 23 that options on Nvidia, Anthropic, the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, WTI crude and gold are live, settled in USDC.

Eligible traders can post crypto such as Bitcoin and Ethereum-based assets as collateral, but falling collateral can bring margin pressure.

The markets run 23 hours a day, five days a week, and Derive restricts access for US persons, Ontario residents and other restricted users.

Decentralized derivatives exchange Derive confirmed on Nov. 23 that options linked to Nvidia, Anthropic, major US stock indexes and crude oil are live on its platform.

Eligible traders can use supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum-based assets, as collateral without selling their holdings. The expansion gives crypto investors more ways to trade and hedge exposure to traditional financial markets.

Traders Can Hedge Stock Market Exposure Using Crypto Collateral

Derive, formerly known as Lyra, has expanded its real-world asset (RWA) offering to cover Nvidia, Anthropic, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq-100, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and gold. Some of these markets, including Nvidia and tokenized gold, were introduced before the broader announcement.

Unlike perpetual futures, which have no expiration date, options allow traders to manage their exposure to price movements over a specific period. Investors holding US stocks, for example, could buy S&P 500 put options to help offset losses if the market falls.

Derive founder and CEO Nick Forster explained in the company's announcement:

“You keep your exposure to ETH while taking a separate view on how far Nvidia will move.”

However, using cryptocurrency as collateral carries its own risks. A decline in the value of deposited assets could put a trader's account under margin pressure. While an option buyer's loss on the contract itself is generally limited to the premium paid, selling options can expose traders to substantially larger losses.

How Derive's Stock and Commodity Options Work

The contracts settle in USDC, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin, rather than delivering shares or physical commodities. Derive offers daily, weekly and monthly expirations, with each Nvidia option representing one share and each WTI option representing one barrel of oil.

The settlement process differs depending on the asset. Nvidia options use the stock's average price over the final two minutes of regular Nasdaq trading on the expiration date.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 options settle against their respective CME Group futures contracts rather than the cash indexes. Oil options also use futures prices, calculated using a two-minute volume-weighted average.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on Nov. 19. However, the exact settlement methodology for its Anthropic options could not be independently confirmed.

Extended Trading Hours Come With Weekend Risks

While cryptocurrency markets typically operate around the clock, Derive's documented stock and commodity markets operate 23 hours a day, five days a week.

Under the current winter schedule, trading opens at 22:00 UTC on Sundays and closes at 21:00 UTC on Fridays, with daily one-hour breaks from Monday to Thursday. Derive also avoids scheduling expirations on weekends, US market holidays and early-close trading days.

Certain pricing and volatility parameters remain frozen during market closures. Traders holding positions over the weekend could therefore face sudden changes in their positions' value when markets reopen.

Derive also manages collateral for its RWA markets separately from its cryptocurrency markets. Excess collateral in a crypto trading subaccount does not automatically cover margin requirements in an RWA subaccount.

Geographic Restrictions Limit Access to Derive

Despite offering exposure to US-listed companies, Derive restricts application access for US persons, including citizens, residents and tax residents. Its terms also exclude Ontario residents, Australian tax residents and other restricted users. UK access is limited to specified investment professionals, qualifying entities and those acting on their behalf.

For eligible traders, Derive eventually wants to expand its collateral offering to include tokenized stocks. This could allow investors to use tokenized Nvidia shares to back oil options while retaining exposure to the company's stock. That capability remains part of Derive's longer-term plans.