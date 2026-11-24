i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand BTCS sold about 27,300 ETH for $43.8 million on Nov. 20 and used the proceeds to repay Aave borrowings.

The repayment cut its Aave debt by 81%, from about $54.3 million to $10.5 million, at a loan-to-value ratio near 32%.

BTCS now holds about 24,245 ETH; CEO Charles Allen said the sale aimed to reduce collateral liquidation risk.

Nasdaq-listed BTCS sold approximately 27,300 ETH on Nov. 20, using $43.8 million in proceeds to repay loans on decentralized lending protocol Aave. The company disclosed the transactions on Nov. 23, confirming an 81% reduction in its Aave debt. The decision followed a sharp market decline that increased concerns about potential collateral liquidation.

BTCS Cuts Aave Debt to $10.5 Million After Ethereum Sale

BTCS's November 23 SEC filing states that the company sold approximately 27,300 ETH for $43.8 million on November 20 and used the proceeds to repay an equivalent amount of Aave borrowings.

The repayment reduced outstanding Aave debt from approximately $54.3 million to $10.5 million. BTCS recorded that its remaining lending positions carried a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of approximately 32%.

The transactions followed a difficult trading session in which Ethereum fell approximately 12% from its intraday high to around $1,561. The broader sell-off also affected US equity markets, adding pressure to companies holding leveraged cryptocurrency positions.

In its official announcement, BTCS CEO Charles Allen said management chose to reduce debt rather than maintain its leveraged exposure during the decline.

Allen acknowledged that selling ETH at depressed prices came at a cost to shareholders. He said the decision was intended to reduce collateral liquidation risk and preserve the company's ability to meet its financing obligations.

Ethereum Holdings Fall as BTCS Reduces Liquidation Exposure

Following the sale and repayment, BTCS recorded approximately 24,245 ETH remaining, alongside cash and digital assets with a combined fair value of approximately $61 million. The valuation used an ETH price of $1,722 as of November 22. BTCS described the figures as preliminary and unaudited, meaning they could change before being reflected in its financial statements.

The company also recorded approximately $17.9 million in outstanding senior secured convertible notes, with maturities scheduled for May and July 2027. These obligations remain separate from its Aave borrowings. Reducing the decentralized lending debt does not eliminate the company's other financing commitments.

On Aave, borrowers must maintain sufficient collateral relative to their outstanding loans. A position becomes eligible for liquidation when its health factor falls below 1, allowing liquidators to repay debt in exchange for collateral.

BTCS's recorded 32% LTV provides a clearer picture of its remaining borrowing exposure than the earlier November 19 disclosure, which did not specify the collateral ratio. However, the reduced leverage does not eliminate liquidation risk. Further declines in ETH or changes in borrowing conditions could still affect the company's remaining positions.

Imperium Exits Liquidity Pools as BTCS Reassesses Strategy

BTCS also temporarily withdrew capital from liquidity pools operated through Imperium, its decentralized finance business.

The company stated that the market conditions did not favor continuing those positions during the November 20 volatility. Management intends to redeploy capital when its indicators suggest more favorable conditions.

Imperium generates revenue by providing liquidity to decentralized trading markets. While its capital remains undeployed, the business does not earn liquidity pool fees.

Allen said Imperium had exceeded its full-year gross profit target within the first nine months of 2026. BTCS now intends to concentrate its resources on that business despite temporarily reducing its market exposure.

The company has not committed to a date for redeploying liquidity or announced whether it will reduce its remaining Aave debt further. For shareholders, the immediate trade-off is reduced borrowing and liquidation exposure alongside a smaller Ethereum position and temporarily suspended liquidity-pool income.