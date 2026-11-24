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AI Overview Expand Grayscale's 2x Zcash ETF (ZECX) fell more than 13% to about $28.60 in its Nov. 23 debut on NYSE Arca.

The fund targets twice the daily return of Grayscale's Zcash ETF (ZCSH) using total return swaps, not by holding ZEC.

Its prospectus warns daily rebalancing can erode longer-term returns and a 50% one-day ZCSH drop could wipe out the investment.

Grayscale’s new leveraged Zcash exchange-traded fund fell more than 13% during its November 23 debut session. The 2x ZCSH ETF (ZECX) began trading on NYSE Arca on November 23. Its opening-day decline highlighted the risks of products designed to deliver twice the daily performance of an underlying fund.

Grayscale's ZECX Falls to $28.60 on Trading Debut

Grayscale's November 23 announcement mentioned that the issuer described ZECX as the first 2x leveraged Zcash-focused ETF.

The fund seeks 200% of the daily total return of Grayscale's existing Zcash ETF (ZCSH), before fees and expenses. It uses derivatives, primarily total return swaps, rather than directly holding ZEC tokens.

ZECX fell more than 13% to approximately $28.60 during its debut session, while Zcash had surrendered an earlier rally. Those readings do not establish a tracking discrepancy: ZECX targets ZCSH's daily performance, and the reported moves may cover different measurement periods.

The decline came less than three months after ZCSH began trading on NYSE Arca in August. Unlike the existing product, which holds ZEC, ZECX provides leveraged exposure through financial instruments linked to ZCSH.

Grayscale described the new fund as a short-term trading vehicle intended for experienced investors who understand leveraged strategies.

Daily Leverage Creates Risks Beyond Zcash Price Movements

The fund's SEC prospectus explains that ZECX targets twice ZCSH's performance over a single trading day, not over weeks or months.

For example, a 5% daily decline in ZCSH would imply an approximately 10% decline in ZECX before fees and other tracking differences, assuming the fund achieves its target. However, daily rebalancing and compounding can produce substantially different results over longer periods. Repeated price fluctuations can erode returns even when the underlying fund eventually returns to its starting value.

The prospectus warns that investors could lose all or substantially all their investment in one day if ZCSH falls by 50% or more. ZECX also introduces additional risks involving derivatives, financing costs and differences between ZCSH's share price and the underlying ZEC market.

Launch Expands Listed Zcash Investment Options

The launch gives investors another way to gain Zcash-related exposure through conventional brokerage accounts without directly purchasing cryptocurrency or arranging margin loans. However, ZECX does not provide ownership of ZEC, and its performance can differ significantly from Zcash's price movements.

Grayscale has not disclosed first-day trading volume or investor inflows in its launch announcement. Those figures would provide additional context about initial demand for the product. The fund's debut reinforces the distinction between holding Zcash and trading a leveraged product whose investment objective resets daily.