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AI Overview Expand SEC nominee Kristin Johnson backed formal notice-and-comment rulemaking on tokenized securities at a Nov. 19 Senate hearing.

Fellow nominee Steven Levine defended the SEC's narrow, five-year Innovation Exemption as a step toward broader rules.

Neither nominee announced a decision; both still need Senate confirmation before joining the SEC.

SEC nominee Kristin Johnson voiced support for formal rulemaking on tokenized securities during a Nov. 19 Senate hearing, questioning the regulator's reliance on temporary exemptions.

Her position differs from fellow nominee Steven Levine's support for limited exemptions as a way to test financial innovations before introducing permanent regulations.

Johnson Favors Formal Rulemaking for Tokenized Stocks

During the Senate Banking Committee's confirmation hearing, Democratic nominee Kristin Johnson was questioned about the Securities and Exchange Commission's approach to tokenized stock trading. Johnson supported addressing concerns about the innovation exemption through formal notice-and-comment rulemaking.

She argued that public consultation helps regulators develop stronger policies, particularly when regulated financial institutions and market participants raise objections.

The former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner also emphasized the importance of governance, investor protection and safeguards against conflicts of interest in digital asset markets.

The existing exemption already invites public comments. Johnson favored addressing the policy through formal notice-and-comment rulemaking, rather than relying on temporary exemptive relief.

Levine Defends Temporary Exemptions for Financial Innovation

Republican nominee Steven Levine offered a different perspective, describing the SEC's existing tokenization exemption as narrow and time-limited.

He noted that financial innovations have previously developed through regulatory exemptions before becoming subject to formal rules. Exchange-traded funds were among the examples he cited.

The SEC introduced its Innovation Exemption on September 17, allowing qualifying tokenized securities venues to trade certain US-listed stocks through permissioned automated market makers.

The temporary relief includes conditions covering trading limits, shareholder rights, public disclosures and smart contract transparency. It is scheduled to expire after five years, while the SEC considers public comments and potential regulatory changes.

Their comments reflected different preferences over the sequence: Johnson favored formal rulemaking, while Levine defended temporary exemptions as a step toward broader rules.

Tokenized Securities Rules Remain Under Scrutiny

For companies developing tokenized stocks, the distinction between exemptions and formal rules could affect compliance planning, product development and long-term investment decisions.

An exemption permits specified activities under defined conditions without replacing the broader securities framework. Formal rulemaking could establish requirements that apply more consistently across eligible market participants.

The hearing also addressed prediction markets and equity-linked perpetual futures. Johnson acknowledged questions about regulatory jurisdiction, including whether certain products fall under SEC or CFTC authority.

Neither nominee announced a regulatory decision. Johnson and Levine must first receive Senate confirmation before joining the SEC, and any future policy changes would require action through the commission's established procedures.