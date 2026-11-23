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AI Overview Expand Trump hosted his third TRUMP meme-coin gala in Sterling, Virginia, on Nov. 22, with the token trading below $1.

The 130 publicly listed qualifying wallets held about $8.6 million in TRUMP, versus $148 million for the May 2025 dinner.

Public Citizen linked over half the listed wallets to exchanges that restrict US customers, renewing conflict-of-interest questions.

US President Donald Trump hosted his third meme-coin gala in Virginia on Nov. 22, bringing together selected TRUMP holders as the token traded below $1. Attendees described a smaller crowd than at the May 2025 dinne. Separately, publicly listed qualifying wallets held substantially less in TRUMP tokens.

TRUMP Gala Leaderboard Shows Sharp Decline in Holdings

The event took place at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Attendees qualified through a competition measuring their time-weighted TRUMP holdings between September 30 and November 16.

Organizers indicated that 185 cryptocurrency wallets qualified for the dinner. However, the public leaderboard displayed only 130 wallets when the competition closed on November 16.

Those listed wallets collectively held approximately $8.6 million in TRUMP, compared with $148 million associated with the first dinner in May 2025. The reported dollar value was roughly 94% lower, reflecting both the holdings represented on the leaderboards and the token prices used to value them.

The earlier event attracted 220 cryptocurrency investors, including TRON founder Justin Sun, who reportedly held approximately $18.5 million in TRUMP at the time.

The figures do not establish the total number of people who attended Sunday's event or the complete holdings of all qualifying wallets. They also cannot be used to calculate investors' realized losses, since participants may have purchased tokens at different prices or hedged their exposure.

TRUMP Falls Below $1 After Trading Near $75 in 2025

The TRUMP token had fallen below $1 by the November 22 gathering, compared with a historical peak near $75 during its early trading period.

That decline represents a loss of more than 98% from the earlier peak. However, the comparison measures the token's market price rather than the returns experienced by every holder. At the dinner, Trump defended his involvement in cryptocurrency, presenting it as part of maintaining US competitiveness against China.

The event also offered additional benefits to selected token holders. The competition's promotional materials reveal that the top 29 participants qualified for a VIP reception, while the four highest-ranked holders were offered Trump-branded gold watches.

Morten Christensen, founder of Airdrop Alert, qualified for the top 29 through a hedging strategy involving perpetual futures. Christensen said the strategy protected him from losses, although he reported being denied access to the VIP reception.

His experience illustrates why leaderboard positions cannot automatically be interpreted as straightforward investment exposure. Some participants may hold offsetting derivatives positions that change their economic risk.

Foreign-Linked Wallets Renew Questions About Token-Based Access

The gala also drew scrutiny over the identities of participating token holders and the benefits offered through the competition. Public Citizen's blockchain analysis, prepared for Reuters, linked more than half of the publicly listed wallets directly to exchanges that restrict US-based customers.

The analysis suggests possible foreign participation but does not establish the identities or nationalities of every wallet's beneficial owner. Exchange-linked transfers alone cannot prove who ultimately controlled the tokens.

The event has also attracted criticism over potential conflicts of interest involving a sitting president promoting a cryptocurrency associated with his business interests.

The White House has previously rejected suggestions that Trump's cryptocurrency activities create improper conflicts. Neither the White House nor the TRUMP project responded to its requests for comment on the latest gathering.

Trump family had earned at least $635 million from the token, citing the president's June financial disclosure.

That revenue is distinct from the value of tokens held by gala participants and from the performance of other Trump-linked cryptocurrency ventures.