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AI Overview Expand Justice Melissa Crane declined New York's request for immediate trading restrictions on Kalshi on Nov. 23, so the exchange keeps operating.

The judge questioned access for users aged 18 to 20 and asked both sides to discuss safeguards, with a tentative Nov. 30 follow-up.

Preliminary-injunction arguments are proposed for Jan. 7 or 8; the legality of Kalshi's contracts under New York law remains unresolved.

A New York judge declined to impose immediate trading restrictions on Kalshi on Nov. 23, allowing the prediction market exchange to continue operating while litigation proceeds. Justice Melissa Crane instead favored expedited legal arguments over Attorney General Letitia James's request. The decision leaves the broader dispute over federal derivatives oversight and state gambling laws unresolved.

New York Judge Rejects Immediate Kalshi Trading Restrictions

Crane declined to impose an immediate temporary restraining order. Formal entry of the denial would follow submission of a certified copy of the federal remand order.

The judge raised concerns about the breadth of the proposed order, particularly because the dispute also involves federal regulatory authority. She questioned whether the requested restrictions were appropriate before the court had examined the competing legal arguments.

New York had sought to prevent Kalshi from offering allegedly unlawful gambling contracts involving sports, elections, cultural events and other outcomes. The state maintains that the exchange must comply with applicable gambling laws despite its federal registration.

Kalshi argued that the proposed restrictions could have consequences beyond New York. Because the exchange operates from the state, its attorneys warned that an order covering activities conducted within or from New York could disrupt operations nationwide.

Crane's decision avoids those immediate restrictions. However, it does not establish that Kalshi's contracts comply with New York law or prevent the state from seeking further relief.

Judge Raises Concerns About Users Aged 18 to 20

The hearing also focused on Kalshi's availability to customers between 18 and 20 years old. New York generally requires participants in licensed sports betting to be at least 21.

Crane questioned whether younger customers should continue accessing certain event contracts while the lawsuit proceeds. She encouraged Kalshi and the attorney general's office to discuss safeguards addressing those concerns.

Crane tentatively scheduled a November 30 follow-up if the parties cannot resolve the safeguards issue. She proposed January 7 or 8 for preliminary-injunction arguments, subject to final scheduling.

The potential safeguards have not been finalized. Any restrictions on younger customers would require further agreement or court action rather than taking effect automatically through Monday's decision.

Federal and State Authority Remains Disputed

Kalshi operates as a designated contract market registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). It argues that federal derivatives regulation governs its event contracts and limits states' ability to impose separate gambling restrictions.

New York disputes that interpretation. The attorney general maintains that federal registration does not authorize Kalshi to operate an unlicensed gambling business within the state.

The dispute returned to state court after a November 19 federal ruling found that the federal court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction over New York's enforcement case.

A separate federal judge rejected the CFTC's emergency attempt to stop New York from proceeding on November 20. Neither federal decision resolved the underlying legality of Kalshi's contracts.

For customers, Monday's outcome means the requested emergency shutdown has not taken effect. Existing event-contract positions are not subject to immediate liquidation under the proposed order.

The next legal stage will determine whether New York can obtain narrower or broader preliminary restrictions while its enforcement lawsuit continues.