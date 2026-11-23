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AI Overview Expand A New York judge hears Attorney General Letitia James's request for a temporary restraining order against Kalshi on Nov. 23.

Kalshi says the order could shut its exchange nationwide because it is based in New York; the state disputes that.

Federal judges sent the case back to state court and rejected the CFTC's emergency bid to stop New York.

Kalshi faces a New York court hearing on Nov. 23 as state Attorney General Letitia James seeks a temporary restraining order against its prediction market operations.

The hearing follows two federal court setbacks for Kalshi and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The exchange argues that the proposed restrictions could disrupt trading nationwide, a consequence New York disputes.

New York Judge to Hear Request for Kalshi Trading Restrictions

Justice Melissa Crane is scheduled to hear the request at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 23, equivalent to 10:00 p.m. IST. The proposed order, would prohibit Kalshi from operating an unlicensed gambling business within or from the state, or offering the affected contracts to New York residents.

The requested restrictions cover prediction contracts linked to sports, elections, cultural events and other outcomes. They also address participation by customers under 21 and advertising on college campuses.

Kalshi has challenged the proposed order, arguing that its New York headquarters could make the restrictions applicable far beyond state residents.

In a November 19 letter, Kalshi's attorneys warned that prohibiting operations originating from New York could effectively shut down the federally registered exchange nationwide. They also raised concerns about the potential liquidation of open customer positions.

James' office rejected that interpretation, saying it was not seeking a nationwide shutdown. The state maintained that its proposed restrictions would not prevent Kalshi from offering lawful futures or swaps.

Federal Judges Allow New York Enforcement Case to Proceed

The hearing follows a November 19 federal court ruling returning New York's enforcement lawsuit to state court. US District Judge Vernon Broderick granted the state's request to remand the case, finding that the federal court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction over the enforcement case.

The ruling addressed which court should hear the dispute. It did not determine whether Kalshi's prediction contracts violate New York gambling laws. On November 20, US District Judge Lorna Schofield separately rejected the CFTC's emergency request to prevent New York from proceeding.

Schofield found that the regulator had not demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success on its argument that federal derivatives law prevents states from enforcing gambling restrictions against prediction markets. The decision allowed New York's case to continue but did not establish that Kalshi had violated state law or authorize the requested temporary restrictions.

Federal Derivatives Oversight Clashes With State Gambling Laws

The dispute centers on whether federally regulated prediction market contracts can also face restrictions under state gambling laws. Kalshi operates as a CFTC-registered designated contract market. The company maintains that its event contracts fall within federal derivatives oversight rather than state gambling regulation.

New York argues that federal registration does not exempt the platform from applicable state gambling requirements. Its lawsuit alleges that Kalshi offers unlicensed wagering on sports and other events. The disagreement has produced conflicting federal appellate decisions in separate state enforcement disputes, leaving uncertainty over the boundaries of federal and state authority.

For Kalshi users, the immediate issue is whether the state court imposes restrictions and how broadly they apply. Any order could affect access to event contracts, although its precise scope would depend on the judge's decision.

The November 23 hearing concerns New York's request for temporary restrictions, rather than a final determination of whether Kalshi's contracts violate state gambling laws.