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AI Overview Expand CFTC staff said on Nov. 23 that exchanges and clearing houses may count Bitcoin, Ether and qualifying payment stablecoins toward 12-month operating-cost reserves.

Holdings are valued at market prices with haircuts; staff would not object to at least 20% for Bitcoin and Ether and 2% for qualifying stablecoins.

Crypto cannot meet the separate cash and liquid-securities requirements, and the staff letter creates no new binding rules.

CFTC staff declared on Nov. 23 that certain regulated derivatives businesses may count Bitcoin, Ether and qualifying payment stablecoins toward their operating-cost financial-resource requirements.

The guidance allows cryptocurrency holdings to contribute toward operating-cost reserves, subject to valuation adjustments. However, those assets cannot satisfy separate requirements for cash and highly liquid securities.

CFTC Clarifies Crypto Holdings for Derivatives Exchanges

CFTC's November 23 announcement stated that its Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued guidance covering three categories of registered derivatives-market operators. These include swap execution facilities (SEFs), designated contract markets (DCMs) and derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs). The entities operate trading venues or clearing infrastructure subject to different CFTC requirements.

Under existing regulations, they must maintain financial resources sufficient to cover at least 12 months of operating costs. The advisory clarifies that Bitcoin, Ether and qualifying payment stablecoins may contribute toward meeting those obligations.

CFTC Staff Letter 26-31 states that the operators must value eligible cryptocurrency holdings at current market prices and apply appropriate haircuts for market and credit risks. Clearing organizations must also account for liquidity risk.

Staff would not object to a minimum 20% haircut for Bitcoin and Ether and a 2% haircut for qualifying payment stablecoins. For example, $1 million in Bitcoin would contribute no more than $800,000 toward the calculation under a 20% haircut.

Crypto assets that are not readily marketable and do not qualify as payment stablecoins would generally receive a 100% haircut, leaving them with no recognized value for this purpose.

Cryptocurrency Cannot Replace Required Cash Reserves

The advisory draws a distinction between financial resources available to support an operator's business and assets that satisfy its separate liquidity obligations. Although cryptocurrencies can contribute to the broader 12-month financial-resource calculation, they do not qualify as cash or highly liquid securities under the accounting treatment discussed by CFTC staff.

Swap execution facilities must maintain qualifying liquid assets covering at least three months of operating costs or projected wind-down costs, whichever is greater. Designated contract markets and derivatives clearing organizations face a separate requirement to maintain qualifying liquid assets covering at least six months of operating costs.

Consequently, an exchange holding substantial Bitcoin reserves could count their adjusted value toward its broader financial-resource requirement while still needing sufficient cash or eligible securities to meet its liquidity obligation.

The guidance also does not address whether cryptocurrency can satisfy a clearing organization's separate requirements for resources covering clearing-member defaults.

Advisory Does Not Establish New CFTC Rules

The clarification responds to questions from registered entities and applicants already holding cryptocurrency in connection with their operations. CFTC staff also warned operators to consider situations where operational losses and declining cryptocurrency prices occur together. Such circumstances could reduce the value of resources precisely when they are needed.

The advisory represents staff interpretations of existing regulations rather than new binding requirements. It does not establish enforceable rights, provide a no-action assurance or necessarily reflect the full commission's position.

The guidance could give regulated derivatives operators greater clarity when assessing their cryptocurrency holdings, although individual firms must still meet the applicable valuation and liquidity requirements.