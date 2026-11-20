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AI Overview Expand CFTC Chair Michael Selig said on Nov. 19 that Hyperliquid could serve US retail traders through exchange registration or a registered partner.

He cited Backpack's recent DCM, DCO and FCM approvals as an example of the registration route.

Selig's remarks did not approve Hyperliquid, and ICE's planned Trade[XYZ] markets still require regulatory approvals.

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig declared on Nov. 19 that on-chain derivatives platforms such as Hyperliquid could serve US retail traders by obtaining exchange registration or partnering with a registered venue.

Speaking at the Capitol Crypto Forum in Washington, Selig emphasized that blockchain-based trading platforms must follow existing derivatives regulations, even when their markets operate through decentralized infrastructure.

Selig Outlines Two Regulatory Routes for Hyperliquid

Selig was asked how decentralized derivatives platforms such as Hyperliquid could legally enter the US market.

He outlined two approaches: obtaining registration from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or partnering with an exchange that already holds the necessary authorization.

Selig pointed to Backpack's recent US licensing approvals as an example of the registration route. The crypto exchange's affiliated entities secured authorizations covering exchange operations, derivatives clearing and futures brokerage services.

The approvals include designated contract market (DCM), derivatives clearing organization (DCO) and futures commission merchant (FCM) registrations. Together, these provide the regulatory infrastructure needed to operate a US derivatives business, subject to applicable product and operating requirements.

Selig also said some on-chain platforms were pursuing partnerships with registered exchanges.

However, his remarks did not constitute approval for Hyperliquid or establish that the platform had submitted a registration application.

US Retail Derivatives Trading Requires More Than Blockchain Infrastructure

Under the CFTC's designated contract market requirements, exchanges offering futures to ordinary retail traders generally must register as DCMs unless an applicable exemption or exclusion exists.

Registered exchanges must comply with rules covering market surveillance, prevention of manipulation, financial integrity, recordkeeping, governance and customer protection.

Trading and clearing arrangements also introduce requirements involving risk management, collateral and customer funds. Depending on the business model, separate clearinghouse and intermediary registrations may be necessary.

These obligations would remain relevant if an exchange used blockchain technology to execute or record transactions. On-chain settlement does not automatically remove the need for regulated market infrastructure.

ICE Partnership Shows How Hyperliquid-Based Markets Could Move Onshore

An earlier agreement between ICE and Trade[XYZ] illustrates a proposed partnership model. ICE would exclusively operate Trade[XYZ]'s regulated markets through a dedicated trading and clearing structure, subject to regulatory approvals.

On Oct. 29, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced its agreement with Trade[XYZ], a developer of perpetual futures markets operating on Hyperliquid. The proposed markets would support perpetual futures referencing cryptocurrencies and traditional financial assets through Hyperliquid-based infrastructure.

ICE said the project would require regulatory approvals, including permissions needed for leveraged retail trading. The companies also plan to implement customer identification and anti-money-laundering controls.

The agreement concerns specific markets developed by Trade[XYZ], not blanket authorization for Hyperliquid's existing platform to serve US customers.

CFTC Chair Also Addresses Prediction Markets and Stock Perpetuals

Selig also discussed federal oversight of prediction markets, arguing that lawful derivatives should fall under the appropriate federal market regulator rather than automatically becoming subject to state gambling rules.

On single-stock perpetual futures, he said a contract's lack of an expiration date does not necessarily make it a security-based swap. He emphasized that the product's structure and payment arrangements matter when determining its regulatory classification.

Security futures remain subject to joint CFTC and SEC oversight and additional requirements. Classifying a contract as a future therefore does not place it exclusively under CFTC supervision.

Those distinctions could affect how exchanges structure future perpetual products, although Selig's comments did not announce new approvals or exemptions for any specific platform.