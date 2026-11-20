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AI Overview Expand Nasdaq-listed BTCS disclosed about $54 million in Aave debt and $18 million in convertible note principal on Nov. 19.

It valued its crypto holdings at about $111 million, but did not disclose the ETH pledged to Aave or the position's health factor.

BTCS said it actively manages the Ethereum-backed borrowing but expressly acknowledged that liquidation remains possible.

Nasdaq-listed BTCS disclosed approximately $54 million in Aave debt on Nov. 19, highlighting the company's exposure to leveraged Ethereum borrowing as cryptocurrency prices fluctuate. The company also reported $18 million in outstanding convertible note principal and crypto assets valued at $111 million. BTCS acknowledged that future liquidations cannot be ruled out.

BTCS Uses Ethereum Collateral to Fund DeFi Operations

BTCS’S November 19 SEC Form 8-K mentions that issued a public statement responding to investor questions about its borrowing activity on Aave, a decentralized lending protocol.

The company explained that it borrows stablecoins against a portion of its Ethereum holdings. Those funds primarily support liquidity pool positions operated through Imperium, its decentralized finance business.

The arrangement allows BTCS to deploy borrowed capital into DeFi activities while maintaining exposure to ETH. However, it also introduces repayment obligations and collateral requirements that can become more difficult to manage when cryptocurrency prices decline.

As of Nov. 19, BTCS reported approximately $54 million in Aave debt. Its outstanding senior secured convertible notes carried another $18 million in principal, bringing the two disclosed borrowing figures to approximately $72 million.

The convertible notes are a separate financing arrangement. The Nov. 19 statement does not specify whether their security overlaps with assets supporting the Aave position.

$111 Million in Crypto Holdings Does Not Establish Aave Collateral Ratio

BTCS valued its cryptocurrency assets at approximately $111 million using an ETH price of $1,775 on Nov. 19. The figure represents the company's reported crypto holdings, not necessarily the value of Ethereum pledged to Aave.

That distinction matters when assessing liquidation exposure. Aave lending positions depend on the collateral deposited, outstanding borrowings and applicable risk parameters rather than the borrower's total cryptocurrency portfolio.

The filing does not identify the precise amount of ETH securing the company's Aave debt. It also does not disclose the position's health factor, liquidation threshold or available unencumbered liquidity.

Without those details, the $54 million borrowing balance cannot be used alongside the $111 million asset figure to calculate the actual loan-to-value ratio of BTCS's Aave position.

The company's reported asset value is also sensitive to Ethereum prices. A further decline in ETH could reduce the dollar value of its holdings and the collateral supporting its decentralized borrowing arrangements.

BTCS Acknowledges Future Liquidation Risk

BTCS said it actively manages its Aave position and adjusts borrowing levels according to changes in the value of its Ethereum collateral.

When ETH prices rise, management may increase its stablecoin borrowings. When collateral values decline, the company may reduce its outstanding debt to manage its exposure.

On Aave, a position becomes eligible for liquidation when its health factor falls below 1. Liquidators can repay part of the debt and receive collateral plus a liquidation bonus, reducing the borrower's remaining holdings.

BTCS said it continuously monitors the position but cannot predict future Ethereum prices, borrowing balances or collateral values. It also expressly acknowledged that liquidation remains possible.

For shareholders, the disclosure highlights the interaction between BTCS's Ethereum holdings, leveraged DeFi operations and outstanding financing obligations. The filing confirms the reported debt balances but does not establish how much additional market pressure its Aave position could withstand.