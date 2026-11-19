i Our Editorial Promise Coin Insider does not display ads or publish paid promotional content. Our reporting is independent, objective and created with the best interests of our readers in mind.

AI Overview Expand Ledger said on Nov. 18 it found tampered hardware wallets in Berlin and is checking two suspected devices in Dubai; anyone who bought a Ledger in Berlin from January 2026 should contact support.

The tampered units carry added parts that capture the recovery phrase during setup; Ledger found no flaw in its secure chip or software and no case involving a device bought on ledger.com.

Ledger advises moving funds to a new wallet with a fresh recovery phrase, offers X-ray inspections in Vierzon, France, through official support, and has not given a count of affected devices.

Ledger urged Berlin hardware-wallet buyers to contact support after identifying tampered devices in the city and investigating reports of two suspected units in Dubai.

The Nov. 18 update expands an investigation first disclosed in October. Ledger confirmed that tampered wallets contained physical components designed to capture recovery phrases during setup, potentially exposing users' cryptocurrency.

Ledger Identifies Tampered Devices in Berlin and Investigates Dubai Reports

In its Nov. 18 investigation update, Ledger declared that investigators had made progress examining reports of several tampered devices in Germany. The affected units were localized to Berlin, prompting the company to advise anyone who bought a Ledger device there from January 2026 onward to contact support.

Ledger also reported two suspected tampered devices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company is working with distribution partners to determine how those devices entered circulation and has advised concerned customers who purchased wallets in Dubai to seek assistance.

The investigation originally centered on Southeast Asia, where Ledger cleared that the criminals modified genuine devices before they reached customers. Ledger’s investigation there remains active and has identified an affected Ledger Nano Gen 5, extending the known range of potentially compromised models.

The company has not disclosed a final count of affected devices in Germany or the UAE. Reports of cryptocurrency losses linked to individual wallets remain separate from any company-confirmed total.

Hidden Hardware Can Capture Recovery Phrases During Wallet Setup

Ledger revealed that every confirmed tampered device examined so far contained the same type of physical modification. The added components were designed to capture recovery phrases when customers initialized their wallets.

A recovery phrase allows someone to restore access to a cryptocurrency wallet. If attackers obtain it, they may be able to access funds without possessing the original hardware device.

The attack targeted the distribution chain rather than Ledger's underlying security technology. The investigators found no vulnerability in its secure chip or operating system and no confirmed case involving a device purchased directly from ledger.com.

Unlike a software exploit, this attack depends on criminals obtaining genuine devices, physically modifying them and returning them to distribution. Ledger is reviewing distribution records, examining suspicious devices and working with law enforcement.

Ledger Advises At-Risk Customers to Move Funds to Fresh Wallets

Ledger urged concerned customers not to use potentially tampered devices to create or restore wallets. It also warned users against opening or modifying suspicious hardware themselves.

Ledger advised concerned customers to move funds to a new wallet with a fresh recovery phrase generated on a device purchased directly from ledger.com. Customers should not reuse either their existing recovery phrase or passphrase because a tampered device can capture both.

After moving their funds, customers should stop using the suspected device, report the incident to local authorities and contact official Ledger Support.

Ledger is offering temporary physical inspections, including X-ray examination, at its factory in Vierzon, France. Customers must arrange shipment through official Ledger Support, rather than sending devices independently.

The company has also asked certain resellers to suspend sales while inspections continue. It warned that neither Ledger nor its support team will request a customer's 24-word recovery phrase, and devices should only be shipped through an official support ticket.