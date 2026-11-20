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AI Overview Expand Wagyu's wrapped Monero token XMR1 fell more than 99% on Nov. 20 after a deployer-funded wallet received 5.2 million tokens and began selling.

Who controlled the receiving wallet, and whether XMR1 remains fully backed and redeemable for native Monero, is unconfirmed.

Native Monero was not affected: Hyperliquid's separate XMR futures market kept trading near $482.

Wagyu's wrapped Monero token XMR1 plunged more than 99% on Nov. 20 after a wallet funded by its deployer received millions of tokens and began selling them. The sell-off raised questions about XMR1's backing and redemption process. XMR1 is separate from native Monero and Hyperliquid's XMR futures contract.

Issuer-Linked Wallet Receives 5.2 Million XMR1

Hyperliquid trading records reveal that a wallet received 5.2 million XMR1 across three transfers from the address that originally deployed the token. By 07:51 UTC on Nov. 20, approximately 364,000 XMR1 had been sold, while roughly 4.83 million remained in the receiving wallet.

The transactions generated approximately $13.5 million in reported sales. Earlier trades pushed XMR1's price from nearly $488 to around $1 within approximately 30 minutes.

The token subsequently traded near $0.91 during the reporting period, representing a decline exceeding 99%.

However, the connection between the transferring wallet and the token's deployer does not establish who controlled the receiving address. Whether the transfers were authorized, involved compromised credentials or occurred under another arrangement remains unknown.

The reported proceeds also cannot be treated as confirmed investor losses. Establishing losses would require additional information about affected holders, their transactions and the tokens' recoverable value.

XMR1 Collapse Raises Questions About Monero Redemptions

XMR1 is issued by cryptocurrency swap service Wagyu and represents Monero within Hyperliquid's trading infrastructure. Wagyu's official bridge documentation states that customers can deposit native XMR to receive XMR1 on Hyperliquid. The reverse process allows holders to return XMR1 through Wagyu's bridge in exchange for native Monero.

Wagyu's documentation lists a 2% withdrawal fee and shows redemptions enabled in a Nov. 12 snapshot. That snapshot does not establish whether withdrawals remained operational after the sell-off or whether all outstanding tokens could be redeemed.

This distinction is important because XMR1 holders depend on Wagyu's bridge to convert their wrapped tokens into native XMR. A functioning trading market alone does not demonstrate that sufficient underlying Monero remains available for redemption.

The incident also does not establish that native Monero lost its value. CoinDesk reported that Hyperliquid's separate XMR futures market continued trading near $482 during the XMR1 sell-off.

Cause of Transfers Remains Unconfirmed

Wagyu previously acknowledged a data leak in October involving historical transaction information. However, no connection has been established between that incident and the latest wallet activity.

The immediate unresolved questions concern control of the receiving wallet, the status of XMR1 redemptions and whether the wrapped token remains fully backed by native Monero.

Without confirmation of those details, the transaction history does not establish whether the collapse resulted from unauthorized activity, an operational failure or another cause.