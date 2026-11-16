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AI Overview Expand A pseudonymous trader says their group made over $6 million buying Cash Cat and PONS before Robinhood listed them.

BitGo merged Cash Cat support on July 28, ahead of Robinhood's Aug. 6 announcement, but the code does not show Robinhood requested it.

Bubblemaps flagged a wallet buying about 15 million Cash Cat for roughly $1.1 million; the claimed profits remain unverified.

A pseudonymous trader says their group made more than $6 million by buying two memecoins before their Robinhood listings, citing public code changes and blockchain activity. The trader, who posts as @3i, described the Cash Cat and PONS trades in a Nov. 14 post on X.

BitGo Merged Cash Cat Code Before the Listing

A developer submitted a public code change to add Cash Cat support to BitGo’s software on July 27. BitGo merged it the next day. Robinhood announced on Aug. 6 that Cash Cat was available to trade in its app and on Robinhood Legend. The announcement came 10 days after the proposed code change became public.

BitGo announced wallet and custody support for Robinhood Chain on July 1, when the network launched. BitGo’s July 29 software release included the Cash Cat change alongside a separate update covering 99 Robinhood Chain stock tokens.

@3i took their inclusion in the same release as a sign of Robinhood’s involvement, but the repository does not establish that Robinhood requested the change.

Wallet Activity Matches Part of the Trader’s Account

@3i stated that the group increased its Cash Cat purchases on Aug. 3 after interpreting activity linked to market maker Wintermute as a possible listing signal. The Wintermute-labeled contract added Cash Cat to its approved-token list on Aug. 5. That change preceded Robinhood’s announcement but does not verify the earlier signal.

A wallet flagged by blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps bought about 15 million Cash Cat tokens on Aug. 3 for roughly $1.1 million. The purchases represented about 1.5% of the token’s supply, and their timing matched parts of @3i’s account.

The trader cleared that the group made more than $4 million by selling Cash Cat after the listing and about $2 million on PONS. The post gave no details on how the group anticipated the PONS listing.