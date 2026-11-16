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AI Overview Expand Coinone warned customers on Nov. 15 of phishing and identity theft after an attacker breached its outsourced support provider, MetaM.

Exposed support records may include names, contact details, bank account numbers and passwords; Coinone says the data varied by customer.

Coinone found no evidence its own trading and wallet systems were accessed and moved outsourced support to email.

South Korean crypto exchange Coinone warned customers on Nov. 15 about phishing and identity theft after an attacker breached MetaM, its outsourced support provider. Coinone’s breach notice says the attacker accessed MetaM’s servers on Nov. 12 and viewed or extracted customer support records. MetaM notified the exchange later that morning.

Exposure Varies by Customer

The records contained information customers had shared by phone or chat. Coinone listed names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, home addresses, bank account numbers, passwords, resident registration numbers, ID issuance dates, crypto wallet addresses and transaction IDs among the data potentially exposed.

Coinone cleared that the details varied by customer and that users who had never contacted its support center were unaffected. It did not disclose how many customers were affected. The exchange plans to help customers identify which details were exposed through separate notifications or a lookup service.

Coinone Shifts Outsourced Support to Email

Coinone’s account, trading and wallet systems run separately from MetaM’s servers. Coinone found no evidence that the attacker accessed those systems. The exchange requires a second form of authentication, so a password alone is insufficient to log in.

The exchange moved outsourced support to email, blocked unauthorized access routes and increased monitoring for unusual logins and trades.

It recorded the breach to the Korea Internet & Security Agency, the Personal Information Protection Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service. Coinone was investigating with MetaM and outside specialists.

Coinone Urges Customers to Change Shared Passwords

Coinone urged customers who had shared a password with support to change it on the exchange and anywhere else they reused it. The exchange warned that scammers could refer to earlier support conversations to make fraudulent calls or messages sound legitimate.

Coinone never asks for passwords or verification codes by phone, text or email, and does not request withdrawals or wallet address changes through those channels. It asked customers to report any login, order or withdrawal attempt they did not initiate.