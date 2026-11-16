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AI Overview Expand Zcash opened funding polls on Nov. 16, including a draft proposal to remove 50,000 ZEC from the Zcash Community Grants treasury.

The removed ZEC would be credited toward future mining rewards, and ZCG's 8% share of new ZEC would move to a locked reserve.

Polls run until 23:59 UTC on Nov. 30, after which organizers will publish results and assess whether rough consensus has emerged.

Zcash opened development funding polls on Nov. 16, with one proposal to remove 50,000 ZEC from its grants treasury and credit that amount toward future mining rewards.

The polls run through Nov. 30 and cover several competing proposals, including winding down Zcash Community Grants (ZCG) or changing how its funding supports adoption.

Proposal Would Redirect 50,000 ZEC Toward Mining Rewards

The draft Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP) would remove 50,000 ZEC from circulation and credit that amount to the Network Sustainability Mechanism (NSM). The mechanism credits the removed amount toward future issuance through mining rewards.

The amount represents roughly 55% of the 91,453 ZEC held by ZCG in an October treasury snapshot. ZCG funds independent developers, wallet builders and other ecosystem initiatives.

Sean Bowe, Zooko Wilcox and Jason McGee authored the draft, which was merged into Zcash's official specifications repository on Nov. 11. If implemented, the proposal would require ZCG to remove the coins within 30 days of activation.

Development Fund's 8% Share Could Move to New Reserve

ZCG currently receives 8% of newly created ZEC to support development. The proposal would redirect that allocation into a Future Dev and Legal Defense Fund until the funding stream's scheduled end.

The new fund would initially remain locked, with no withdrawals permitted under the proposed rules. A separate Zcash Improvement Proposal would be needed to establish how the money could be spent.

ZCG would retain approximately 41,453 ZEC from the October treasury snapshot, alongside its dollar holdings, before subsequent changes. After deducting outstanding grant liabilities, the draft estimates that ZCG could cover 13.3 years of spending before the proposed removal and 6.4 years afterward, assuming a hypothetical $1,300 ZEC price and annualized spending at first-half 2026 levels.

Polls Will Gauge Support for Funding Changes

Under the organizers' polling schedule, coinholders and community panels can participate until 23:59 UTC on Nov. 30. Organizers will publish results afterward and assess whether rough consensus has emerged.

If rough consensus emerges, engineering teams and miners would work toward Network Upgrade 7.1 and agree on a target activation date.