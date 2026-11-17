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The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Custodia Bank's case on Nov. 16, leaving intact a ruling that Reserve Banks can deny master accounts to eligible institutions.

The decision ends the Wyoming-chartered crypto bank's attempt to overturn the appellate ruling through the Supreme Court. It does not represent a new judgment on the underlying dispute.

Supreme Court Leaves Federal Reserve's Discretion Intact

The Supreme Court denied Custodia's petition for a writ of certiorari in case No. 26-62. The denial leaves standing an Oct. 31, 2025, ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

A Federal Reserve master account lets a bank hold funds directly at a regional Reserve Bank and access the central bank's payment services. Without one, an institution generally needs an intermediary bank to access those systems.

Custodia argued that the Monetary Control Act requires Reserve Banks to provide accounts to institutions meeting statutory eligibility requirements. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City maintained that it could reject applications based on risks to the financial system.

The Tenth Circuit held that Reserve Banks have discretion to deny master account requests from eligible institutions. The Supreme Court's refusal to review that decision leaves the appellate interpretation in place without separately endorsing its reasoning.

Custodia's Legal Challenge Began in 2022

Custodia applied for a master account in 2020 and sued the Federal Reserve in June 2022 after waiting approximately 19 months for a decision. The Kansas City Fed formally rejected the application in January 2023, citing risks associated with the bank's crypto-focused business model.

A federal district court ruled against Custodia in 2024, and the Tenth Circuit upheld that judgment in October 2025. The full appeals court declined to rehear the case on March 13, 2026.

Custodia petitioned the Supreme Court on July 10. The Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Kansas City Fed opposed review in filings submitted on Oct. 13.

Crypto Industry Groups Supported Custodia's Appeal

The Blockchain Association and Digital Chamber filed briefs urging the Supreme Court to hear the dispute. Senator Cynthia Lummis and former Senator Pat Toomey also supported Custodia's request for review, as stated in the Supreme Court docket.

The petition was distributed for the Court's Nov. 13 conference. The Court denied it on Nov. 16.