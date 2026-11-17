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AI Overview Expand Report URI found malicious code in Optimizely scripts on websites of 178 organizations, including Ledger, Zoom, Salesforce, the BBC and HSBC.

The malware swapped crypto wallet addresses and targeted card details; attacker wallets received about $7,040 in crypto by Nov. 16.

Optimizely says attackers abused its signup process; it deployed a fix, removed the injected code and reset affected accounts.

Compromised Optimizely scripts served malicious code to visitors on websites run by 178 organizations on Nov. 16, as recorded by security researchers at Report URI.

The malware targeted cryptocurrency wallets and payment information. Optimizely later said it had fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects.

Attackers Used Trusted Scripts to Target Crypto Wallets

Security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI identified 188 infected scripts after examining 1,611 Optimizely JavaScript files. The affected organizations included Ledger, Zoom, Salesforce, the BBC and HSBC.

Optimizely Web allows companies to test and personalize websites using JavaScript delivered through its infrastructure. Attackers inserted malicious code into customer projects, causing trusted scripts to load additional malware when visitors opened affected pages.

The malware could replace legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with attacker-controlled addresses. Someone copying a payment destination from an affected page could unknowingly send funds to the attacker instead.

The code also targeted payment card details entered into website forms and attempted to collect browser cookies and screenshots. Researchers identified additional components designed to deliver exploit kits to vulnerable iPhones and iPads.

Researchers Trace Approximately $7,040 in Crypto Transfers

Report URI's investigation states that the wallets linked to the attackers had received approximately $7,040 in cryptocurrency by 19:25 UTC on Nov. 16.

The transactions included about 0.083 Bitcoin, 17 Litecoin and smaller amounts of Ether, stablecoins and Tron. Researchers traced the transfers on-chain, although the full financial impact remains unknown.

Not every visitor to an affected website necessarily encountered or executed the malware. Researchers also could not determine how many payment card details or browser cookies had been captured.

Optimizely Patches Vulnerability and Removes Malicious Code

Optimizely confirmed that attackers exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation account signup process to inject malicious JavaScript into customer projects.

The company said it blocked the vulnerable access path, deployed a fix, ended active sessions, revoked access tokens and reset affected accounts. It also introduced additional protections to prevent unauthorized code delivery.

169 of the monitored scripts still contained malicious code at 20:56 UTC on Nov. 16. By 21:52 UTC, that number had fallen to one.

In an incident update published at 01:02 UTC on Nov. 17, Optimizely cleared that it had removed the injected code from affected projects and secured affected user accounts. Optimizely listed the incident as under monitoring.