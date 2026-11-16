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AI Overview Expand DBS and JPMorgan launched a service on Nov. 16 for moving tokenized US dollar deposits between Singapore and the US around the clock.

The service links DBS Token Services with JPMorgan's Kinexys blockchain network, and Ant International is its first client.

Partior coordinates settlement, and the launch supports the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Project BLOOM tokenized-money initiative.

DBS and JPMorgan Chase launched a cross-border service on Nov. 16 that lets institutional clients transfer tokenized US dollar deposits between Singapore and the United States around the clock.

The service connects the banks' blockchain networks, allowing businesses to move dollars outside normal banking hours. Ant International is its first client.

DBS and JPMorgan Connect Blockchain Deposit Networks

The service links DBS Token Services with the Blockchain Deposit Account network operated by Kinexys, JPMorgan's digital payments unit. Eligible institutions can transfer tokenized bank deposits between the systems, including on weekends and public holidays.

The tokens represent deposits held at the participating banks. Approved institutions transfer them between blockchain-based bank accounts on permissioned networks.

Partior, a blockchain payments provider backed by both banks, coordinates settlement between their networks. The launch follows an interoperability framework DBS and Kinexys announced in November 2025.

Transfers between JPMorgan's conventional deposit accounts and its blockchain accounts face a weekly maintenance window from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. US Eastern Time on Saturdays. JPMorgan is working to remove it. Transfers within its blockchain network remain available around the clock.

Ant International Becomes First Client

Ant International can move dollars between its Singapore and US blockchain-based accounts when its overseas operations need funding. As the first client, the financial technology company can manage cash across time zones without waiting for traditional banking hours.

Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, said:

“The company needs treasury solutions with "round-the-clock agility, speed and efficiency" to serve customers across global markets.”

Ant International previously worked with DBS on its Treasury Tokens initiative in 2024. It also integrated with JPMorgan's blockchain deposit network for real-time treasury management.

Launch Builds on Earlier Deposit Transfer Trials

On Sept. 5, DBS and Citi completed a weekend US dollar payment between Singapore and New York using the Swift Digital Ledger, with settlement taking minutes. DBS announced that transaction on Sept. 7.

The latest service also supports Project BLOOM, an initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to develop practical uses for tokenized money. The initiative brings financial institutions together to test how tokenized money can work across different networks.

DBS and Kinexys jointly lead Project BLOOM's token interoperability working group, which develops industry frameworks and advances live use cases for transferring tokenized money between financial networks.