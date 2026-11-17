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The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approved Backpack's TLD Markets as a designated contract market on Nov. 16, allowing it to operate a regulated U.S. derivatives exchange.

Backpack also received a separate clearinghouse registration and plans to offer round-the-clock cryptocurrency futures trading. The company has not announced a customer launch date.

CFTC Grants Separate Exchange and Clearing Approvals

The CFTC designated TLD Markets, Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Francisco, as a designated contract market (DCM). TLD Markets plans to match orders through an electronic order book and told the CFTC it would monitor trading in real time and on the next business day.

Under its regulatory obligations, the exchange must enforce trading rules and maintain reporting and recordkeeping systems. These requirements help the exchange identify potentially disruptive trading activity and meet its federal oversight responsibilities.

The CFTC separately registered TLD Clearing, Inc., operating as Backpack Clearing, as a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) on Nov. 13. The registration permits Backpack Clearing to clear margined futures and fully collateralized contracts across three categories: futures, options on futures and swaps.

The exchange matches buyers and sellers, while the clearinghouse manages obligations and collateral after trades are executed. Both businesses remain subject to CFTC oversight, with separate responsibilities for maintaining orderly trading and managing clearing risks.

Backpack Plans 24/7 Crypto Perpetual Futures Trading

Backpack's Nov. 16 announcement clears that the company plans to offer leveraged cryptocurrency perpetual futures to U.S. customers. Unlike traditional futures contracts, perpetual futures have no scheduled expiration date, allowing traders to maintain positions as long as they meet the required conditions.

The company also intends to accept cryptocurrency as collateral. Its planned cross-margin system would let eligible positions share collateral, reducing the need to fund each trade separately. However, losses on one position could affect collateral supporting others.

Backpack wants to connect U.S. trading activity to a single global order book operating around the clock. The arrangement would bring buy and sell orders from participating markets into a shared pool rather than keeping U.S. liquidity entirely separate.

The company states that this structure could give U.S. traders access to its global liquidity. How easily U.S. customers can trade will depend on the volume of buy and sell orders when the market opens.