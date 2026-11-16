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AI Overview Expand Lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung introduced a bill on Nov. 13 requiring exchanges to verify the address and owner of personal wallets.

Exchanges could delay crediting transfers with missing information and would face fines up to 100 million won for failing counterparty checks.

The bill is at an early legislative stage and needs parliamentary review before the obligations can become law.

South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung introduced legislation on Nov. 13 that would require cryptocurrency exchanges to verify personal wallet ownership and strengthen checks on transfers between platforms.

The bill would let receiving exchanges delay crediting certain transfers. Violations of proposed counterparty checks could carry administrative fines of up to 100 million won.

Exchanges Would Have to Verify Personal Wallet Owners

The Democratic Party lawmaker's bill, registered as No. 2222764, would amend South Korea's Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information, which governs anti-money laundering obligations for cryptocurrency businesses.

Exchanges would have to verify both the address and owner of personal wallets used in cryptocurrency transfers. These self-custodied wallets are controlled directly by users rather than managed by exchanges.

The legislation would also strengthen the Travel Rule, which requires financial service providers to share sender and recipient information when transferring cryptocurrency between platforms.

If transfer information is missing or cannot be verified, receiving exchanges could request additional documentation. They could also delay crediting the recipient's account or return the transferred assets.

New Checks Would Extend to Exchange Partners

Before establishing relationships with other cryptocurrency businesses, exchanges would have to assess their counterparties' money-laundering risks. The checks would cover ownership and governance structures, including beneficial ownership, as well as authorization or registration status, customer identity verification procedures and transaction monitoring controls.

Exchanges could also terminate relationships with platforms that repeatedly fail to provide required transfer information. The bill would strengthen oversight after exchanges complete registration. Material changes involving company representatives or major shareholders would have to be reported to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU).

Exchanges would remain legally responsible for anti-money laundering compliance even when they outsource customer identity verification. Violations of the proposed counterparty due-diligence requirements could carry administrative fines of up to 100 million won.

Bill Builds on Existing Crypto Transfer Rules

On Aug. 11, South Korea's government approved an enforcement-decree revision at a cabinet meeting, expanding Travel Rule requirements beyond transfers worth at least 1 million won.

The revised rules will extend information-sharing obligations to transfers of all sizes between registered cryptocurrency businesses. Certain transfers involving overseas crypto platforms and digital wallet service providers will also face additional checks. The expanded Travel Rule and the additional transfer controls are scheduled to take effect six months after promulgation.

The National Assembly registered Kim's bill on Nov. 13. It remains at the initial legislative stage, with parliamentary review required before the proposed obligations can become law.