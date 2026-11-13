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AI Overview Expand Nvidia employees are calling for Jensen Huang's return after his Nov. 12 resignation, with an internal post drawing over 1,600 comments.

Colette Kress is interim CEO while the board searches inside and outside the company; Harvey C. Jones is the first board chair.

IREN's quarterly AI cloud revenue reached $200 million versus $28 million from Bitcoin mining, using Nvidia GB300 systems.

Employees at AI chipmaker Nvidia are already calling for co-founder Jensen Huang’s return, with an internal post drawing more than 1,600 comments.

The push comes as Nvidia searches for a permanent successor following Huang’s resignation on Nov. 12. Chief financial officer Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO in the meantime.

Employee Support Builds as Independent Review Continues

The suggestion-box post came from a longtime engineer before Huang resigned. It asked directors to consider employee views and share the investigation’s findings.

One anonymous commenter wrote:

“If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss.”

The board opened an independent investigation on Nov. 8 after reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. At that point, directors said they had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets had been compromised.

Huang separately acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a Nov. 8 message to employees and committed to cooperating with the investigation.

On Nov. 10, independent directors confirmed they had hired former acting U.S. attorney Joon H. Kim and law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the review.

Huang’s resignation covered all three of his roles: president, CEO, and board member. It took effect immediately, ending his 33-year run leading the company he co-founded.

Kress is keeping her CFO responsibilities during the transition. She joined Nvidia in September 2013 and previously held finance roles at Cisco and Microsoft, giving the interim chief years of experience with the company’s finances and expansion.

Directors also appointed Harvey C. Jones, a former Synopsys CEO, as Nvidia’s first board chair. The search for a permanent chief executive will consider candidates both inside and outside the company.

Jones backed the leadership team and addressed customers’ concerns about continuity:

“[…] we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption.”

Bitcoin Miners’ AI Expansion Adds to the Stakes

The succession question reaches beyond Nvidia’s employees and shareholders. Bitcoin miners expanding into AI cloud services are building businesses around its hardware.

IREN, which operates both AI infrastructure and Bitcoin mining, said on Nov. 5 that its Horizon 1 facility had entered service for Microsoft using Nvidia GB300 NVL72 systems.

Its quarterly AI cloud revenue reached $200 million, compared with $28 million from Bitcoin mining, showing how much its business now depends on serving computing customers.

For operators making that shift, confidence in a supplier’s product plans and delivery commitments is part of planning expensive data-center projects. The immediate test for Nvidia’s new leadership is keeping those commitments while directors handle the succession and investigation.

Nvidia is scheduled to publish its fiscal 2027 third-quarter results on Nov. 17 at approximately 21:20 UTC, followed by an earnings call at 22:00 UTC.