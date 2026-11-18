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AI Overview Expand Trezor disclosed on Nov. 16 that its shipping partner Skladon was breached, exposing data from about 27,000 orders placed Aug. 9 to Nov. 7.

Names, contact details, delivery addresses and purchases were exposed; wallet backups, PINs and passphrases were not.

Trezor warns of phishing and physical-security risks and is cutting order data retention from 90 to 45 days.

Hardware wallet maker Trezor disclosed a data breach at shipping partner Skladon on Nov. 16, exposing personal information associated with approximately 27,000 customer orders.

The compromised records included names, contact details, delivery addresses and purchase information. Trezor’s own systems and customers' wallet credentials were not affected.

Skladon Breach Exposes Customer Shipping Details

Trezor's Nov. 16 disclosure reveals that Skladon notified the company on Nov. 15 that an unauthorized party had accessed systems containing customer shipping records. The breach occurred on Nov. 7.

Trezor believes the attacker exported information associated with approximately 27,000 orders placed between Aug. 9 and Nov. 7, 2026. The investigation remains ongoing, and the figure represents affected orders rather than confirmed individual customers.

The exposed information included full names, phone numbers, email addresses, delivery addresses, order dates, purchased products and prices.

Trezor’s infrastructure was not compromised. Wallet backups, PINs and passphrases were not exposed, and customers' hardware wallets remain secure.

Trezor Warns Customers About Scams and Physical Threats

Trezor notified affected customers by email. However, some customers who ordered between Aug. 9 and Aug. 14 may not receive notifications because their information had already been anonymized in Trezor's systems.

The breach affected shipments across multiple countries. Some customers had already reported suspicious phone calls following the incident.

Exposed purchase information could help attackers impersonate Trezor support or delivery services. The company also warned of potential physical-security risks because the records identify customers' addresses and purchases.

Customers were advised to treat unexpected calls, messages and emails about their orders with caution. Trezor never cold-calls customers or asks for wallet backups.

The company urged users to contact support through its official website rather than following links or calling numbers provided in unsolicited communications.

Trezor Shortens Data Retention and Expands Private Delivery

Trezor is working to reduce customer order data retention from 90 days to 45 days, with further reductions planned. It is also reviewing security requirements for shipping partners.

The incident follows an earlier customer data exposure involving shipping provider ShipMonk in August. Trezor acknowledged previous partner-related incidents involving customer contact and delivery information.

To limit the personal data collected during purchases, Trezor introduced Anonymous Pickup in 18 European countries. The service allows eligible customers to collect hardware wallets without disclosing their home addresses.

The company is also working to make Anonymous Pickup available in the United States.