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Predict.fun postponed its PREDICT token launch and Season 1 airdrop claims on Nov. 17, a day before claims were due to open.

The BNB Chain-based prediction market now targets a launch within two to four weeks. It has not announced a confirmed date for token issuance or claims.

PREDICT Launch Faces Another Delay

In its Nov. 17 announcement, Predict.fun stated that it had decided to postpone the token generation event (TGE) and Season 1 airdrop claims after reconsidering the launch schedule.

The team cleared that moving ahead immediately would not be the right decision for PREDICT or its community. It did not identify a specific technical problem, regulatory issue or other event responsible for the postponement.

This is the project's second delay. PREDICT was initially scheduled to launch on Oct. 30, but the event was postponed. Predict.fun subsequently announced Nov. 18 as the revised claim date, with claims expected to open at 09:00 UTC.

Season 1 Claim Selection Remains Open

The delay affects users who earned Predict Points during Season 1 and qualified for a PREDICT allocation. Although token claims have been postponed, eligible users can still review their allocations and change their preferred claim option.

Under Predict.fun's Nov. 12 claim instructions, users could choose an immediate release of 35% of their allocation or receive the full allocation through 12 equal monthly distributions. Choosing the immediate option means receiving 35% rather than the full allocation.

The original instructions scheduled the first vesting installment for one month after the TGE, with subsequent portions released monthly. Users were required to claim vested tokens manually rather than receiving them automatically.

Predict.fun's latest announcement confirms that users can continue switching between claim options until the rescheduled TGE. Under the November 12 rules, selections become final at TGE, and users who have not confirmed a choice are limited to vesting.

The original instructions also provided a 30-day claim period beginning when claims open, with unclaimed allocations subject to forfeiture. Predict.fun has not separately confirmed whether that period will remain unchanged after the postponement, and no new claim-opening date has been announced.

Binance Trading Schedule Remains Unconfirmed

Binance had originally scheduled PREDICT spot trading for Oct. 30 at 10:00 UTC, with PREDICT/USDT, PREDICT/USDC and PREDICT/TRY trading pairs.

The exchange subsequently postponed the listing. Its official postponement notice cleared that the trading would be delayed until further notice.

Predict.fun's latest announcement concerns the token generation event and Season 1 claims. It does not establish a new Binance trading date, and Binance's postponement notice provides no replacement schedule.