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Solana validator software developer Anza urged operators on Nov. 16 to patch a Linux vulnerability that could allow remote attackers to crash servers and disrupt validator operations.

The flaw, known as NoisyTCP, affects the operating system rather than Solana's validator software. Operators without an available patch were advised to apply a temporary safeguard.

Anza Warns Mainnet Agave Validators About NoisyTCP

In a Nov. 16 security advisory, Anza called for urgent action from operators running its Agave validator client on Solana's mainnet. The warning covers both staked and unstaked Agave nodes.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-99288, affects the Linux kernel's TCP networking system. A remote attacker could exploit the flaw to crash an affected server, potentially interrupting validator operations until the system recovers.

Red Hat's security advisory states that the issue involves a race condition in the kernel's handling of TCP connections. Under certain conditions, the error can trigger a kernel crash and make the affected server unavailable.

Red Hat classified the vulnerability as Important, with a CVSS severity score of 7.5. Its advisory describes a denial-of-service risk rather than a flaw that allows attackers to execute arbitrary code or steal data.

Operators Told to Patch Linux or Temporarily Disable SYN Cookies

Anza advised validators to install a patched Linux kernel from their operating system provider as soon as one becomes available. Operators should check their distribution's security notices to determine whether their installed kernel is affected.

For servers without a patched kernel, Anza recommended temporarily disabling SYN cookies. This Linux security feature normally helps protect servers against SYN-flood attacks, which attempt to overwhelm systems with connection requests.

Disabling SYN cookies blocks the vulnerable code path, but also reduces protection against those attacks. The workaround is therefore intended only until an appropriate kernel update can be installed. Operators must ensure their servers are running the fixed kernel after installation and restore SYN cookies once the update is active.

Debian Lists Fixed Kernel Packages

The Debian security tracker lists fixed Linux kernel packages for Debian 12 and Debian 13. These updates address the vulnerability at the operating-system level rather than requiring changes to Solana's Agave validator client.

For Debian 12, the tracker identifies 6.1.192-2 as the fixed security package version. It separately lists 6.1.192-1 as the fixed source version, a distinction operators should consider when checking package records.

For Debian 13, the fixed security package version is 6.12.117-1. Operators can use Debian's published security package information to check whether their installed kernel includes the correction.