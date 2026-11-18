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The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered Kalshi to suspend certain prediction markets tied to President Donald Trump's remarks, citing concerns about possible manipulation.

The Nov. 13 order, reported on Nov. 17, temporarily halts the affected contracts while regulators review whether Kalshi demonstrated compliance with federal derivatives rules.

CFTC Halts Trump Mention Markets Over Manipulation Concerns

In its Nov. 13 order, the CFTC suspended Kalshi's contract asking which nicknames Trump would use before 2027, along with the broader TRUMPSAY contract series.

These markets allow traders to take positions on whether Trump will say particular words or phrases before specified deadlines. The contracts resolve Yes if Trump uses the specified word or phrase before the deadline and No otherwise, subject to their voiding rules. Winning positions pay $1.

The regulator opened proceedings to determine whether Kalshi's certification of the contracts complied with the Commodity Exchange Act. The exchange had not adequately demonstrated that the markets were protected against manipulation.

Under federal rules, designated contract markets cannot list products that are readily susceptible to manipulation. The CFTC emphasized that its order is temporary and does not establish that presidential mention contracts are inherently unlawful.

Kalshi Faces December 11 Deadline to Defend Contracts

The CFTC pointed to its September 22 staff advisory covering prediction markets based on an individual's words, attendance or interactions. The guidance warned that people controlling an event, or possessing advance knowledge of it, could influence the outcome.

Kalshi had certified its Trump mention contract series in February 2025 and amended certain rules in July 2026. The regulator said the exchange subsequently listed a new nickname market without submitting additional evidence addressing the September guidance.

The commission ordered Kalshi to explain why its certification should not be found false. The exchange must submit a written response by December 11, 2026.

After reviewing Kalshi's answer, the CFTC will determine whether the certification was false and what further action is warranted. No final determination about the contracts' legality has been made.

Earlier Insider Trading Case Raised Similar Risks

The regulatory action follows an earlier enforcement case involving trades on presidential mention markets. In August, the CFTC ordered former White House teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez to pay $172,539 after finding that he used confidential information about Trump's prepared remarks to trade prediction contracts.

The settlement required Perez to surrender $107,539 in unlawful profits and pay a $65,000 civil monetary penalty. The CFTC also imposed a three-year trading ban and ordered him to cease further violations.

Perez traded presidential mention contracts between December 2025 and February 2026 while working as a White House teleprompter operator. The regulator acknowledged Kalshi's assistance in the investigation.