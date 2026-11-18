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Ripple-backed XRP treasury company Evernorth disclosed approximately $505 million in cumulative accounting write-downs on its cryptocurrency holdings, reducing their recorded value to $341.9 million.

The Nov. 13 filing covers Evernorth Holdings before its October business combination, with figures through Sept. 30, 2026. The charges are noncash impairments, not realized trading losses.

Evernorth Records Nearly 60% Reduction in XRP Book Value

Evernorth's SEC quarterly filing mentions that the company held approximately 346.3 million XRP with an original recorded cost of $846.6 million.

Accumulated impairment charges reduced that balance to $341.9 million by Sept. 30, a decline of approximately 59.6%. The company recorded $233.7 million in impairment during 2025 and another $271 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Only $6.9 million of the 2026 charge occurred during the third quarter. The larger cumulative figure therefore represents write-downs recorded across multiple reporting periods rather than a new loss incurred in November.

Accounting Rules Prevent XRP Price Recoveries From Reversing Charges

Evernorth accounts for its XRP as an indefinite-lived intangible asset measured at historical cost less accumulated impairment. Its filing states that the holdings do not qualify for newer US accounting rules permitting certain cryptocurrencies to be remeasured at fair value each reporting period.

Under the company's policy, the lowest observable intraday XRP price since each holding was acquired can trigger an impairment charge. Once the carrying value is reduced, subsequent price increases do not reverse that reduction.

This creates a difference between the balance-sheet value and what the holdings might be worth at current market prices. Evernorth identifies Coinbase as its principal XRP market for financial reporting and uses its prices when assessing impairment.

Evernorth Reports $32.9 Million Nine-Month Loss

Evernorth reported a net loss of $32.9 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, despite recording $155.3 million in net income during the third quarter.

Its nine-month results included $271 million in XRP impairment expenses, partly offset by a $240.3 million noncash gain from changes in the fair value of refundable investor advances. That gain was a liability valuation adjustment, not customer revenue or profit from XRP sales.

Evernorth completed its business combination on Oct. 9, and shares began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN on Oct. 12.

The filing also records that Evernorth subsequently transferred approximately 346.5 million XRP to its subsidiary Pathfinder following the business combination.