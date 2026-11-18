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The Solana Foundation has acquired a majority interest in CoinGecko, as the cryptocurrency data platform prepares to expand its services.

The companies announced the partnership on Nov. 17 during Solana Breakpoint in London. Neither disclosed the transaction's value, exact ownership percentage or deal structure.

Solana Executive Confirms Majority Interest in CoinGecko

In a Nov. 17 post on X, Solana Foundation Chief Product Officer Vibhu Norby said the foundation now holds a majority interest in CoinGecko, the cryptocurrency market data provider founded in Malaysia in 2014.

However, the companies' official announcements describe Solana Foundation's backing without explicitly stating the size of the stake. Norby's statement is the clearest public confirmation of majority ownership.

CoinGecko was founded by Bobby Ong and TM Lee and spent more than a decade building its business without traditional venture capital funding. The ownership change brings a blockchain ecosystem organization into a company whose market data covers competing networks and digital assets.

The companies have not disclosed whether CoinGecko's founders will retain minority stakes or specified any changes to its management structure.

CoinGecko Plans to Expand Data and Explore Trading

In its Nov. 17 announcement, CoinGecko identified three priorities: expanding its data infrastructure, improving market intelligence and exploring trading capabilities.

The data expansion will cover on-chain assets, tokenized real-world assets and derivatives. CoinGecko also plans to improve its APIs for developers, businesses and financial institutions while making research and market discovery easier for users.

The proposed trading capabilities could connect cryptocurrency research with transactions on the platform. Norby has discussed Solana-powered trading and decentralized finance experiences, but CoinGecko has not announced a launch date or detailed how those services would operate.

CoinGecko Pledges Transparent Methods and Data Integrity

CoinGecko has 18 million registered users and records more than 50 million monthly sessions. Its data infrastructure also supports approximately 180,000 applications and businesses through APIs.

CoinGecko's data coverage spans more than 50 million crypto assets across over 2,000 exchanges. CoinGecko remains committed to transparent, publicly available methodologies and reliable coverage across blockchain ecosystems. It also pledged to maintain data integrity as it introduces new products.