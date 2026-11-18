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AI Overview Expand Coinbase said on Nov. 17 its AI fraud defenses stopped $4.7 million sent toward a fake Tesla giveaway using an Elon Musk deepfake.

That was about 91% of the funds customers tried to send within roughly two hours of a livestream watched by over 500,000 people.

No accounts were compromised: customers approved the transfers themselves, and an AI agent intervened without human help.

Coinbase revealed that its AI-powered fraud defenses stopped $4.7 million in transfers to scammers using a deepfake of Elon Musk to promote a fake Tesla giveaway.

The exchange disclosed the incident on Nov. 17, stating that its automated system stopped approximately 91% of the attempted funds from leaving customer accounts.

Coinbase Says Fake Tesla Livestream Drew Over 500,000 Viewers

Coinbase's Nov. 17 report mentions that the scammers created a YouTube livestream resembling a Tesla product demonstration. The broadcast featured an AI-generated imitation of Elon Musk promoting a cryptocurrency giveaway.

The video displayed cryptocurrency wallet addresses and a QR code, promising to return twice the amount of any crypto sent. More than 500,000 people watched the livestream.

Within approximately two hours, hundreds of Coinbase customers attempted to transfer millions of dollars in cryptocurrency to the displayed addresses. The exchange’s defenses stopped $4.7 million, representing about 91% of the funds customers attempted to send.

The company did not disclose the exact number of attempted transactions or the value of transfers that reached the scammers.

Coinbase AI Agent Intervened Before Transfers Were Completed

Coinbase’s security system uses machine-learning models to evaluate potentially risky transfers in real time. The models examine signals associated with fraudulent giveaways, brand impersonation and newly created wallet addresses.

When a transfer is flagged, a dedicated scam-prevention agent examines the circumstances and engages the customer in a short conversation. It explains the suspected scam, identifies misleading claims and asks questions intended to help the customer recognize the deception.

The system also assigns confidence scores to the agent's responses before presenting them to customers. The entire process operated without human intervention during the incident.

The exchange’s AI agent had not previously encountered this specific scam format during training. Instead, it identified familiar warning signs, including promises to multiply funds and pressure to complete irreversible transfers quickly.

Customers Authorized Transfers Despite Fraudulent Claims

The incident did not involve compromised customer accounts or stolen passwords. Customers initiated the transfers themselves after being persuaded by the fraudulent livestream.

That distinction makes the scam harder to detect through conventional account-security controls. A transaction can appear legitimate because the account owner is authenticated and has personally approved the payment.

Coinbase is investing in AI-assisted research, automated reviews of risky transfers and scam labeling to improve its fraud detection systems. These efforts are intended to help identify emerging scam patterns and support customer interventions.

In its security guidance, Coinbase warned customers against cryptocurrency giveaways promising to multiply deposits. It advised users to verify promotions through official company channels rather than relying on wallet addresses or QR codes displayed in livestreams.