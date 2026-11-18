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AI Overview Expand KuCoin will list five Ondo Stocks tokenized stocks for spot trading against USDT.

AAPLon and AMZNon open at 10:00 UTC on Nov. 18; GOOGLon, MSFTon and NVDAon at 11:00 UTC.

Deposits are open on the SOL-SPL network and services may be restricted in some regions.

KuCoin will open spot trading for five tokenized stocks on Nov. 18, 2026: Apple (AAPLon), Amazon (AMZNon), Alphabet Class A (GOOGLon), Microsoft (MSFTon) and NVIDIA (NVDAon). The announcement describes them as new tokenized stock assets coming to its Spot Trading platform, with deposits open now on the SOL-SPL network.

Each token is issued through Ondo Stocks, a platform that lets eligible holders outside the U.S. gain exposure to the economic performance of tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. On KuCoin, each one trades against USDT.

Trading Opening Schedule

The exchange opens the five markets in two groups. AAPLON/USDT and AMZNON/USDT will open at 10:00 UTC on Nov. 18, with a Call Auction enabled from 9:00 to 10:00 UTC. GOOGLON/USDT, MSFTON/USDT and NVDAON/USDT will open at 11:00 UTC on Nov. 18, with their Call Auction running from 10:00 to 11:00 UTC.

Once spot trading begins, all five pairs will also be available for Trading Bots. The available services include Spot Grid, Infinity Grid, DCA, Smart Rebalance, Spot Martingale, Spot Grid AI Plus and AI Spot Trend.

About Ondo Stocks

Ondo's documentation says the on suffix designates these tokens. For example, the stock ticker for Tesla is TSLA, so the matching token is called TSLAon. The tokens are offered by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, the issuer. Ondo supports the issuer by powering the Ondo Stocks platform, which KuCoin describes as an issuance and redemption platform for tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs.

Each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF, together with cash in transit. Holders can use the platform for minting, transferring and redeeming the securities-backed tokens. The documentation adds that the tokens are total return trackers, so one token does not necessarily represent the value of one share of the underlying stock.

Important Information

The announcement links a Solscan contract address for each of the five tokens. KuCoin also says the services are only available to users in eligible jurisdictions and may be restricted or unavailable in certain regions.

When placing orders through the KuCoin API for these tokens, traders must use the symbols AAPLON-USDT, AMZNON-USDT, GOOGLON-USDT, MSFTON-USDT and NVDAON-USDT to prevent order failures.

Source: KuCoin announcement