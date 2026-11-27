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AI Overview Expand Crypto accounting software provider Cryptio has told customers to revoke every API key shared with its platform after an unauthorized intrusion.

The company says the attacker tried to transfer assets with some credentials, but all identified attempts failed and no losses have been found.

Cryptio took its platform offline, brought in an incident-response firm and asks customers not to reconnect keys until it confirms it is safe.

Cryptocurrency accounting software provider Cryptio has urged customers to revoke all application programming interface (API) keys shared with its platform following an unauthorized intrusion.

In an update of Nov. 26, a Cryptio spokesperson confirmed that the attacker had attempted to transfer digital assets using some of the credentials. According to the company, all identified transfer attempts failed, and no asset losses had been established.

Cryptio Takes Its Accounting Platform Offline

In an earlier security notice published on LinkedIn, Cryptio warned that credentials connecting its software to cryptocurrency exchanges and custody providers could have been exposed.

A company spokesperson subsequently told crypto.news that the attacker had used advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to gain access to its platform. Cryptio did not explain precisely how those tools were used or identify the vulnerability that allowed the intrusion.

The company took its platform offline, brought in an independent incident-response firm and worked with exchanges and custodians to revoke affected credentials.

Cryptio's spokesperson told crypto.news:

“To our knowledge, all identified attempts failed and no loss of assets has been identified.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and the company has not disclosed how many customers' credentials were accessed.

Why an Accounting Software Breach Can Put Crypto Assets at Risk

Cryptio does not directly hold customers' cryptocurrencies. Instead, its software retrieves transaction histories, account balances and other financial information from external platforms to help businesses prepare accounting records and reconcile their holdings.

API keys allow software to access these accounts within a defined set of permissions. Cryptio normally uses read-only connections, which should allow its software to retrieve financial information without transferring assets.

However, customers who provided credentials with additional permissions could face greater risks. Depending on the permissions granted, compromised credentials could potentially allow unauthorized trading or asset transfers.

Even read-only credentials can expose sensitive financial information, including account balances and transaction histories. Cryptio has therefore instructed customers to revoke all shared API keys, regardless of their permissions.

Customers Must Revoke Credentials Directly With Exchanges and Custodians

Cryptio's security notice identifies Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Fireblocks, BitGo, Anchorage and Copper among the platforms where customers may have connected accounts. Customers need to revoke their existing API keys directly through the exchange or custody provider that issued them.

Cryptio also recommends reviewing account activity for unauthorized withdrawals, transfers and changes to user access or permissions. Customers should avoid reconnecting existing credentials or supplying new ones until the company confirms it is safe to do so.

The company has also warned customers about phishing attempts, emphasizing that it will not request wallet information or API keys.

Cryptio's Institutional Customers Span More Than 30 Countries

In March 2026, Cryptio announced a $45 million Series B funding round to support its expansion beyond cryptocurrency accounting into broader institutional financial operations.

At the time, the company recorded serving more than 400 enterprises across over 30 countries. Its named customers included stablecoin issuer Circle, cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and tokenization platform Securitize.

Cryptio also noticed that its software had processed more than $3 trillion in transaction volume. That figure reflects financial activity processed by its software rather than cryptocurrency held in its custody.

The company has not identified which institutional customers were affected by the intrusion or confirmed that every potentially exposed connection has been disabled.